Sales Agent - Foodora AB - Säljarjobb i Göteborg
Sales Agent
Foodora AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-27
Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB i Göteborg
Has your favorite restaurant still not partnered up with us? Of course you want to change that! You are probably aware of how much we are growing, and what does this mean for you? You can be part of this expansive journey and help us grow even more! We think you previously have had a role where you delivered some kick-ass results and are eager to continue growing at foodora. You will get the opportunity to together with ambitious and driven colleagues have an exciting role where the only one who determines the limits for your and foodora's growth will be you. You would join a food loving multicultural team who will welcome you with open arms! Do you tick every box? Great - come join the fun!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Follow up leads, that is restaurants across Sweden and get them to join foodora
Prospect new clients - maybe your favorite restaurant still isn't part of your journey?
Take part in different projects all over Sweden
Perform physical sales meetings all around Sweden, but also some by phone
YOU ARE
Results oriented? If yes, awesome! Reaching results and to work towards high goals is something that you want to be part of your daily work
Fearless - We think that you love to challenge your comfort zone!
Energetic - You will be thrown into a company with highly ambitious people, if you are like us, we will probably get along well!
Structured - We are a fast paced company so being structured will be crucial to succeed in this role
Self-reliant - You don't sit on your chair and wait for someone to give you a task, you take your own initiatives and just do it!
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
At least two years experience from working within sales focusing on B2B, it will be considered a plus if you have experience selling towards restaurants
If you yourself has been working in the restaurant business, it will be considered a plus
You communicate fluently verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English
You are used to work in a fast paced environment
It will be considered a plus if you have been working in Salesforce or other CRM-system
Start date: As soon as possible
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Please check in our instagram foodorapeople.se (https://instagram.com/foodorapeople.se?igshid=12as2gaeoh57g) in the meantime to see what's going on right now. Who knows, they might be your future colleagues!
WHO WE ARE
We are foodorians, a happy gang of food lovers all eager to create the delivery service of the future! For us, humility, innovation and teamwork make up the cornerstone for our success, combined with a shared entrepreneurial spirit. We are currently breaking new grounds in the industry by completely redefining what a delivery service actually is - therefore, high tempo and flexibility is common and days never look the same (really!).
We are people from all backgrounds, with different experiences and wildly varied ideas and opinions. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success. We are proud of being an employer for people from all corners of the world and at the same time distinguish ourselves as one of the fastest growing companies within LMD*!
Sure, growth and success is all fun and games, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of our sustainability work. Since January 2020 we are a carbon neutral business, not just in Sweden but for our whole European operation. Our goals are ambitious to be leading the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices, we want to stand for a green future! Are you in?
LMD stands for Last Mile Delivery. That, and many other nerdy abbreviations, is something you'll come to learn when you start. ;)
BENEFITS
Wellness allowance
Employee discount at foodora (wohoo!)
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance, life insurance
Benify
Awesome AW's and parties (we can't wait to have them back)!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Foodora AB
Jobbnummer
5832073
Foodora AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-27
Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB i Göteborg
Has your favorite restaurant still not partnered up with us? Of course you want to change that! You are probably aware of how much we are growing, and what does this mean for you? You can be part of this expansive journey and help us grow even more! We think you previously have had a role where you delivered some kick-ass results and are eager to continue growing at foodora. You will get the opportunity to together with ambitious and driven colleagues have an exciting role where the only one who determines the limits for your and foodora's growth will be you. You would join a food loving multicultural team who will welcome you with open arms! Do you tick every box? Great - come join the fun!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Follow up leads, that is restaurants across Sweden and get them to join foodora
Prospect new clients - maybe your favorite restaurant still isn't part of your journey?
Take part in different projects all over Sweden
Perform physical sales meetings all around Sweden, but also some by phone
YOU ARE
Results oriented? If yes, awesome! Reaching results and to work towards high goals is something that you want to be part of your daily work
Fearless - We think that you love to challenge your comfort zone!
Energetic - You will be thrown into a company with highly ambitious people, if you are like us, we will probably get along well!
Structured - We are a fast paced company so being structured will be crucial to succeed in this role
Self-reliant - You don't sit on your chair and wait for someone to give you a task, you take your own initiatives and just do it!
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
At least two years experience from working within sales focusing on B2B, it will be considered a plus if you have experience selling towards restaurants
If you yourself has been working in the restaurant business, it will be considered a plus
You communicate fluently verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English
You are used to work in a fast paced environment
It will be considered a plus if you have been working in Salesforce or other CRM-system
Start date: As soon as possible
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Please check in our instagram foodorapeople.se (https://instagram.com/foodorapeople.se?igshid=12as2gaeoh57g) in the meantime to see what's going on right now. Who knows, they might be your future colleagues!
WHO WE ARE
We are foodorians, a happy gang of food lovers all eager to create the delivery service of the future! For us, humility, innovation and teamwork make up the cornerstone for our success, combined with a shared entrepreneurial spirit. We are currently breaking new grounds in the industry by completely redefining what a delivery service actually is - therefore, high tempo and flexibility is common and days never look the same (really!).
We are people from all backgrounds, with different experiences and wildly varied ideas and opinions. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success. We are proud of being an employer for people from all corners of the world and at the same time distinguish ourselves as one of the fastest growing companies within LMD*!
Sure, growth and success is all fun and games, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of our sustainability work. Since January 2020 we are a carbon neutral business, not just in Sweden but for our whole European operation. Our goals are ambitious to be leading the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices, we want to stand for a green future! Are you in?
LMD stands for Last Mile Delivery. That, and many other nerdy abbreviations, is something you'll come to learn when you start. ;)
BENEFITS
Wellness allowance
Employee discount at foodora (wohoo!)
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance, life insurance
Benify
Awesome AW's and parties (we can't wait to have them back)!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Foodora AB
Jobbnummer
5832073