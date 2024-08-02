Sales Advisor 5h - Temporary contract
Job Description
As a Sales Advisor, you are responsible for always putting our customers first while creating an exceptional shopping experience in-store. Together with a great team, you contribute to the sales and profit in your store and share product and fashion knowledge.
Key responsibilities:
You are responsible for inspiring our customers by promoting campaigns, offers, and activities and delivering a great customer experience that contributes to the sales and profit goals of your store.
You give and receive honest feedback to support not only your own development but also your colleague's development.
You follow health and safety routines to promote the safety and well-being of all our colleagues and customers.
Qualifications
If your personality and love for people & fashion match our beliefs and values, we appreciate this more than your experience & qualifications for our Sales Advisor positions.
Additional Information
This is a temporary position offering 5 hours per week with start in August or by agreement.
This position is based in Falköping, Sweden and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 15/8.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
