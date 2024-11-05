Sales Advisor 25h - temporary contract
Job Description
As a Sales Advisor, you are responsible for always putting our customers first while creating an exceptional shopping experience in-store. Together with a great team, you contribute to the sales and profit in your store and share product and fashion knowledge.
Key responsibilities:
You are responsible for inspiring our customers by promoting campaigns, offers, and activities and delivering a great customer experience that contributes to the sales and profit goals of your store.
You give and receive honest feedback to support not only your own development but also your colleague's development.
You follow health and safety routines to promote the safety and well-being of all our colleagues and customers.
Qualifications
If your personality and love for people & fashion match our beliefs and values, we appreciate this more than your experience & qualifications for our Sales Advisor positions.
Additional Information
This is a temporary position for 3 months offering 25 hours per week with start in December or by agreement.
This position is based in Karlstad and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 18/11.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will reshape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe-essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
