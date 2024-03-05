Sales Administrator - English Speaking
2024-03-05
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
The European Sales Administration Centre, a department within Tetra Pak Technical Service, handles spare part order administration for all Tetra Pak customers in Europe. The department, based in Lund service ~3900 customer sites in Europe, Turkey & Maghreb in thirteen different languages. This department includes the Sales Administration Officers who directly handle our customer satisfaction. We are now looking for a talented English speaking Sales Administrator Officer to join.
As our Sales Administration Officer you will play a vital role in our dynamic team's success to handle all the administrative tasks for the spare part orders, from initial contact with the customer, to co-ordination and follow-up of transportation to the customer's destination. You will report to Sales Administration Manager of the European Sales Administration Centre in Lund.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden and it is a temporary position for approx. 6 months with the possibility of extension.
What you will do
Act as our main contact for customers & market companies for parts orders and inquiries.
Respond to incoming orders and aid queries by phone and e-mail.
Execute order administration tasks in SAP's ECC and CRM and other internal tools & systems.
Follow-up on orders, service level agreements and other key measurements.
Assure that transport to each customer is done at the right time, and at the lowest cost.
Work in close cooperation with the European market companies & other internal departments.
Continuously build and use your network of Tetra Pak colleagues & external partners for support.
We believe you have
We believe that you are a person that is result-oriented and service-minded. You have no problem working on various tasks at the same time. Your work is highly structured, ensuring accuracy on a detailed level. You can work independently but you are also a team player and enjoy collaborating with your teammates and other teams to solve work tasks in the most efficient way. Furthermore, customer service being your leading star.
We believe you have:
Relevant post-secondary education.
Great experience of working with customer service and administrative tasks.
Good knowledge of the Microsoft Office package.
Experience of working with SAP's CRM or ECC is a plus.
Excellent communication skills
We also expect you to be fluent in English, written and verbally.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-03-19
To know more about the position contact Cecilie Cleve at +46 46 36 3409
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
