Sales

Stockholm Kayak and Sup / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2025-03-31


Stockholm kayak and sup is a well known sightseeing country in Stockholm since 2021. We are looking for outdoor sellers this summer for our sightseeing tour this summer. It's a perfect summer job that is full of opportunities and fun, meeting new people and friends every day and tasting your communication abilities.
Of course you have endless opportunities to earn money. We offer 20% of the sale which is huge offer. The best tour in the city known as Stockholm archipelago tour and canal tour.
Quick response is expected.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-29
E-post: infoskstours2021@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm Kayak and Sup, http://www.skstours.com

Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kayak & Sup

Jobbnummer
9253943

