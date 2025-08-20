Safety Manager
Are you someone who thrives on structure and enjoys being at the heart of airline operations? Do you have a knack for connecting the dots and making things happen? If so, our Safety Manager role might be the perfect fit for you!
Purpose
As a Safety Manager, you will:
Develop, implement, and manage SAS Scandinavia's Safety Management System (SMS) in coordination with the Accountable Manager, Nominated Persons, Head of Training (ATO), and Head of Aviation Security. You will ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices while fostering a strong safety culture across all departments. Your role will drive continuous improvement in safety performance and provide independent safety oversight across operations.
Challenges you will work on
In this exciting and dynamic role, you will oversee the airline's Safety Management System and related processes. You will tackle the intricate task of hazard identification, risk analysis, and incident investigation. As the main point of contact for safety matters, you will coordinate with internal departments, regulatory agencies, and industry safety groups. Your ability to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders will be crucial in ensuring a proactive safety culture, effective emergency preparedness, and data-driven safety decision-making.
Key responsibilities include:
• Managing the Safety Management System and promoting a proactive safety culture.
• Conducting hazard identification, risk assessments, and proposing mitigation strategies.
• Managing internal reporting systems, Flight Data Monitoring, and the Emergency Response Plan.
• Administering occurrence reporting, investigations, and Management System Evaluations.
• Representing SAS Scandinavia at national and international safety forums.
• Chairing and administering the Safety Review Board (SRB) Working Group.
To be successful, we belive you have
• Excellent sense of order and structure with strong organizational discipline.
• Understanding of aviation safety regulations, ICAO Annex 19, SMS principles, and EASA requirements.
• Proven ability to manage cross-functional safety processes, incident investigations, and risk assessments.
• Proficient in safety reporting tools, databases, and Microsoft Office Suite.
• Thorough, patient, process-oriented, and analytical mindset with a strong drive to achieve results.
• Background in aviation operations, engineering, or continuous airworthiness, preferably in airline safety.
• Skilled in leadership without direct authority, communication, and stakeholder engagement.
• Formal education in Aviation, Safety Management, Engineering, or related field, or significant relevant professional experience.
• Commitment to work from the office at least 4 days per week.
As a person:
You are methodical, analytical, and decisive-yet approachable and collaborative. You thrive in high-pressure environments, communicate clearly and confidently, and are passionate about cultivating a safety-first culture. You possess the professional integrity required to enforce safety policies while maintaining positive relationships across departments. Experience in incident investigation, data-driven safety analysis, and cross-functional coordination is critical.
Experience
• Bachelor's degree in aviation, Safety Management, Engineering, or a related field or -
• Minimum 5 years of experience in aviation safety (operations and/or engineering/maintenance).
• Familiarity with ICAO Annex 19, SMS principles and EASA regulations.
• ICAO recognized Human Factors training.
• Proficient in safety reporting tools, databases, and Microsoft Office Suite.
Why SAS?
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
