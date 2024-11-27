Safety Developer
2024-11-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the Role:
As a System Safety Engineer within our Driver and Vehicle Information department, you will play a crucial role in developing a cutting-edge computing architecture for our next-generation electric vehicles. This role involves conducting thorough safety analyses, risk assessments, and defining technical safety requirements to ensure our systems meet the highest standards of safety and compliance.
Skills and Experience:
Proficiency in systems engineering, particularly in the automotive domain.
Solid understanding of system safety engineering practices and safety standards.
In-depth knowledge of automotive safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262, ISO 21448).
Experience with risk assessment, analysis methodologies, and functional safety processes.
Strong skills in requirements management.
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
A self-starter with great initiative, analytical skills, and a collaborative spirit. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74196-43006661". Omfattning
