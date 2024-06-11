SaaS Service Owner
2024-06-11
You will be part of HVDC within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power through long distances at minimal loss, using overhead lines, lands and sea cable systems.
Exciting Opportunity: Join Us as a SaaS Service Owner!
Are you ready to take the reins of a cutting-edge SaaS platform and lead it to new heights? Do you have a passion for driving innovation, ensuring customer satisfaction, and steering product development with a strategic vision? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
Your responsibilities
Product Vision and Strategy: Define and communicate a clear vision and strategy for an internal SaaS product, aligning them with demands and business case.
Roadmap Development: Create and maintain a dynamic product roadmap that balances innovation, user needs, long term lifecycle and operational excellence.
Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer, gathering feedback, analyzing usage data, and ensuring that our solutions deliver exceptional value.
Cross-Functional Leadership: Collaborate with engineering, marketing, sales, and support teams to ensure seamless product development, launch, and support.
Performance Metrics: Set and track key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of our SaaS services and drive continuous improvement.
Your background
The successful candidate should have a degree in engineering, with proven experience from a relevant field.
Proven track record in building up new business in a multicultural environment.
Strong leadership, with the ability to inspire and guide cross-functional teams.
A passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences and a knack for translating customer needs into innovative product features.
Ability to think strategically and develop long-term plans while managing day-to-day operational challenges.
Solid understanding of software development processes and technologies, enabling effective communication with engineering teams.
Strong proficiency in English, written and spoken alike, is a requirement in this role.
Knowledge in Swedish is considered an advantage.
Experience in Agile/Lean R&D and Scaled Agile framework (SAFe) is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until June 25! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jonny Eriksson, jonny.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lyviksvägen 3
771 80 LUDVIKA
