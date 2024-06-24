RPA Developer
2024-06-24
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter"
We are now looking to build on our current success and are looking for a Robotic Process Automation Specialist to join our exciting journey towards world domination!
About the Role
As a Robotic Process Automation Specialist you will work with our new Automation Technology (UiPath) to design and deliver automation and architecture. You'll be consulting with our stakeholders to understand their needs and identify suitable RPA solutions.
Asa Robotic Process Automation Specialist you will :
Build out a COE approach to automation
Work with our configuration team to initiate automation of our application configuration
Leading the team in Coding, testing, debugging, and deployment of RPA processes
Who are you?
As an individual, you have an interest in business and product specialization. You are a natural self-leader and have a strong positive mindset. You are also self-motivated and not afraid to take on challenges and tasks. You are a problem solver, a logic thinker and prone to change. You have an analytical mindset and understand how the functionality should work within the client context. It is also important that you possess good communication skills and are comfortable working with a variety of people.
Requirements:
RPA (Robotics Process Automation) 2+ years
A minimum of 1+ year working with UiPath and a portfolio of success stories
Desirable:
Experience with Saas applications with mobile and web interfaces
Experience automating the testing of APIs
Experience of automating tasks within professional services
Experience of using the JIRA plug in to trigger test automation
Lean Six Sigma Accredited
What do we offer you?
Join a dynamic and innovative SaaS company dedicated to helping employers improve their relationships with employees worldwide. As a Benifyer, you'll enjoy a forward-thinking culture that encourages personal and professional growth. We offer an entrepreneurial environment that values creativity and new ideas, with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a nearly gender-balanced team, we prioritise creating a supportive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Yearly conference.
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right fit! Extent: Full-time, 100%Location:Stockholm, Sweden
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
