RPA Business Analyst
2024-01-30
A career in Information Technology, within Internal Firm Services, will provide you with the opportunity to support our core business functions by deploying applications that enable our people to work more efficiently and deliver the highest levels of service to our clients. You'll focus on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing both client and internal facing applications within PwC, and providing technology tools that help create a competitive advantage for the Firm to drive strategic business growth.
Our Information Technology Security team assists PwC in designing and creating sustainable security solutions to provide foundational capabilities and operational discipline through a focus on enterprise requirements and prioritisation, Information Technology security architecture, and the software development lifecycle.
You will be joining an agile Intelligent Automation team based in Stockholm. PwC IT is a modern workplace continuously accelerating the digital transformation for the internal business at PwC as well as for our external clients. We are a dedicated team working with different automation technologies such as Robotic process automation as well as Power Apps application development, creating and maintaining enterprise solutions for PwCs internal business departments to increase quality and efficiency.
Responsibilities
In this role you will work in a fast-paced environment with teams and stakeholders across the internal business to capture needs and expectations - with focus on creating value and good user experience. You will work on different automation initiatives and projects parallel with close co-operation with product owner, solution architect, developers, business representatives and other members of the agile team.
As the role relies heavily on documentation and continuous improvements, we see that you are structured, thorough and a problem solver. You are a self-starter and able to work both autonomously with little supervision as well as collaboratively within an agile team, always maintaining the focus on a positive customer experience.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Capturing possible automation opportunities within the departments at PwC by facilitating and leading workshops
Screen potential processes (sometimes together with the developer) and perform process assessments to evaluate the value and suitability of automation
Coordinate different automation projects from design to go live ensuring project requirements are well defined and easily understood by all stakeholders
Be responsible for producing process definition descriptions (PDD:s) and create relevant test scenarios for processes
Develop methods and routines to measure effect and performance of automated processes
Educate employees within RPA
Analyzing changes and improvements of existing automations
Preferred skills:
2+ years experience as a RPA Business Analyst as well as demonstrated success in Business Analysis, Business Development, Requirements collection, Process mapping and identifying business rules.
Bachelor's degree in Data and system Science, Management Information Systems, Business Information Technology, Business Administration or a related discipline preferred.
Knowledge in RPA and preferably in other automation and AI technologies and how they support business requirements.
Skills in evaluating, analyzing and documenting processes specifically for RPA/automation
Experience in driving and facilitating workshops as well as educating around RPA and Automation principles
Knowledgeable of what processes are suitable for RPA and can advise around other technologies
Experience from creating and updating process descriptions (PDD:s)
Strong verbal and written communication skills (Swedish and English)
Professional certifications within business analysis-related areas, while not a minimum requirement, would be highly desirable
Read more about who we are, and how we are safeguarding inclusion and diversity through our recruiting at www.pwc.se/karriar.
