Rotor dynamics Engineer
Berg Propulsion Production AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Öckerö
2023-11-30
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Tjörn
eller i hela Sverige
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join Berg Propulsion as a Rotor dynamics Engineer!
Are you ready to dive into a dynamic and rewarding career in the maritime industry?
Berg Propulsion is searching for a talented Rotor dynamics Engineer to join our innovative team. If you are passionate about pushing the boundaries of ship propulsion technology, this is your opportunity to make waves in a global leader in the field.
About Berg Propulsion:
At Berg Propulsion, we are renowned for our cutting-edge propulsion systems and services, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability. With a rich history dating back to 1912, we have continually evolved to deliver innovative solutions that shape the future of marine propulsion.
What You'll Do:
As a Rotor dynamics Engineer at Berg Propulsion, you will:
• Conduct detailed Rotor dynamics analysis and simulations to optimize the mechanical performance of the propulsion system.
• Support the organization with technical expertise related power transmission in marine applications.
• Develop tools and procedures to support the Engineering to order (ETO) workflow.
• Perform eigenfrequency analysis, and bearing load balancing, on shafting system and write related reports
• Support and collaborate within the R&D team to push the boundaries of marine propulsion technology
What You Bring:
To excel in this role, you should have:
• A degree in Naval Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field.
• Knowledge of ship and propulsion mechanics, as well as propulsion system design.
• Experience in relevant software tools (e.g., Matlab, Mathcad, Nauticus Machinery, ShaftDesigner)
• Understanding of classification rules and related structural analysis tools and procedures.
• Problem-solving capability and analytical skills.
• A desire to make a positive impact on the maritime industry.
Why Berg Propulsion?
At Berg Propulsion, we offer:
• A collaborative and forward-thinking work environment.
• Competitive compensation and benefits packages.
• Opportunities for professional development and growth.
• The chance to work on groundbreaking projects that shape the future of marine propulsion.
Location: Hönö
This position is based in our modern facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, a city known for its maritime heritage and vibrant culture.
How to Apply:
If you are ready to steer your career towards exciting horizons, please submit your resume and cover letter. Be sure to highlight your relevant experience and what excites you about joining the Berg Propulsion team.
Join us at Berg Propulsion, where your expertise will help us navigate the future of marine propulsion and make a significant impact on the global maritime industry. Come be a part of our journey to shape a more sustainable, efficient, and innovative maritime world!
For questions about the role, please contact recruiting manager Tobias Huuva on: +46 761 175 090 or at tobias.huuva@bergpropulsion.com
Welcome with your application!
#BergPropulsionCareers #HydrodynamicsEngineer #MaritimeInnovation
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Berg Propulsion Production AB
https://www.bergpropulsion.com/
Berg Propulsion AB
Anna-Karin Olsson hr@bergpropulsion.com
8298226