Rosegarden Värnamo söker kökspersonal
2023-08-18
The employment is in Storgatan 22 Värnamo. The restaurant is in the center of Värnamo We are looking for people with passion and interest in working in the restaurant industry.
Candidates will need to have teamwork sprit because tasks are completed by groups. Since all employers will start as freshman, previous experiences are not important. On the other hand, we appreciate employers who are willing to learn and are always active. Rosegarden Neo Asian Värnamo is the oldest restaurants in the Rosegarden Group. We are now looking for people with passion and interest in working the industry fter several years development.
We are looking for both kitchen assistant and chefs. Så ansöker du
