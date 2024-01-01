Head of maintenance department
2024-01-01
Hencon is a worldwide supplier of special mobile equipment for the heavy industry. Hencon equipment provides the solution with specially designed, custom-made vehicles. Our machines are designed to perform in the most demanding environment with high magnetic fields and in the rough and dusty mines. Maintenance and speedy, on-site service are key features of our mobile solutions, making us unique.
The head of maitenance department need to be able to manage the following duties.
• Setting up a budget fort all critical vehicles
• Accountable for the security
• Communications with Client
• Logistics and stores, where stores include audits, stock control, spare parts management
• Controlling that Hencon maintenance conforms to all health and safety requirements
• Reporting to Hencon and the client management
• Ensuring that the maintenance schedules be constantly updated
• Ensuring the correct training and use of the portal
• Enforcing the maintenance schedule
• Controlling of the company tools, equipment, facilities and vehicles.
• Handle all queries and questions from customer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: henconsweden@gmail.com
