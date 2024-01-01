Head of maintenance department

Hencon Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Sundsvall
2024-01-01


Visa alla chefsjobb i Sundsvall, Timrå, Mark, Härnösand, Nordanstig eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hencon Sweden AB i Sundsvall

Hencon is a worldwide supplier of special mobile equipment for the heavy industry. Hencon equipment provides the solution with specially designed, custom-made vehicles. Our machines are designed to perform in the most demanding environment with high magnetic fields and in the rough and dusty mines. Maintenance and speedy, on-site service are key features of our mobile solutions, making us unique.
The head of maitenance department need to be able to manage the following duties.
• Setting up a budget fort all critical vehicles
• Accountable for the security
• Communications with Client
• Logistics and stores, where stores include audits, stock control, spare parts management
• Controlling that Hencon maintenance conforms to all health and safety requirements
• Reporting to Hencon and the client management
• Ensuring that the maintenance schedules be constantly updated
• Ensuring the correct training and use of the portal
• Enforcing the maintenance schedule
• Controlling of the company tools, equipment, facilities and vehicles.
• Handle all queries and questions from customer

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: henconsweden@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hencon Sweden AB (org.nr 559315-2316)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8361427

Prenumerera på jobb från Hencon Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Hencon Sweden AB: