Roof workers
Recruitment Center in Sweden AB / Takmontörs- och golvläggarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla takmontörs- och golvläggarjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recruitment Center in Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Håbo
, Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Roof workers
Workplace, Stockholm, Sweden
About the job:
Recruitment Center is a recruiting company who are looking for several talented roof workers with at least 5-years experience of roof felt to our customer in Stockholm.
The company you will work at are roofing larger industrial companies, factories etc in Stockholm and the surrounding area.
You'll work in projects, when you are finished with one, you start on a new one.
Employment:
Fulltime, 40 hours a week.
Payment per hour.
Profile:
Documented experience of working with:
• Roof felt
• Be in good physical shape
Meritorious:
• Work diploma and or several years working experience
• Experience of different types of roofs
• Certificate safety lifts, hot works
• Driver's license
• PVC
Language:
• Swedish, English, or Russian
About us:
Recruitment Center is a personal recruitment and staffing company where our motto is to be personal, close, and professional.
We are members of our industry organization the competence companies, where you as a consultant feel safe with us as you are covered by all collective agreement contractual conditions regarding salary, vacation, sick leave, etc.
We 'll help you with accommodation, ID06, apply for a work permit, work clothes etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruitment Center in Sweden AB
(org.nr 559340-3016) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Recruitment Center Jobbnummer
7363553