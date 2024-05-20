Röhnisch - Head of Global Wholesale
Röhnisch is Swedish sustainable activewear for women, by women. Founded in 1945. Röhnisch purpose is to make active women feel confident, comfortable, and strong. Röhnisch offers activewear, golfwear, outerwear, and beachwear for all shapes and sizes, never compromising style for function and with sustainability at heart. Designed in Sweden by an all-female design team.
Do you have the ability to manage relationships, understand market dynamics, and lead a team towards achieving sales objectives? The Head of Global Wholesale at Röhnisch requires a blend of leadership, strategic thinking, international sales expertise, and excellent communication skills to drive the success of the wholesale business segment. Are you the one we are looking for?
About the job
This position holds responsibility for overseeing the wholesale operations, managing relationships with key clients, and driving sales strategies. You develop and execute strategies to drive international wholesale business growth, including market analysis, identifying opportunities, and setting sales targets. Together with other departments at Röhnisch, you ensure smooth coordination and alignment of goals. Setting and managing budgets, analyzing sales data, and ensuring profitability while controlling costs feels natural to you. You lead the sales team forward which means you will be setting sales objectives and ensuring they meet or exceed targets. This involves developing sales plans, monitoring performance, and implementing improvements.
This is an opportunity if you are looking for a job where you play an important role in our wholesale plan forward, in a company with a strong international expansion focus. This position includes frequently travels worldwide.
Your profile
To succeed in this position, we believe you have extensive experience from leading positions in wholesale management. You also have an international background and proven track record of achieving sales targets and growing market share.
As a person, you are a strong leader with good communication and negotiation skills. You are analytical and have a data driven mindset to make relevant business decisions. You see solutions rather than problems. Also, you are a strong relationship builder with an existing sales network within Europe. You are used to work with consumer-first strategies, and you have a strong trend knowledge within sports/fashion. You speak English and Swedish fluently.
Most of all, we believe you want to be a part of our purpose, which is to make active women feel comfortable, confident, and strong. At Röhnisch, we are doers, taking pride in making things happen.
What we offer
At Röhnisch, you meet 50 colleagues where we all share a passion for sports. We offer two hours of paid workout per week and a lot of joint activities. We are a strong team who dare to stand out and seek the new. Welcome with your application!
Contact and Application. Infinity is successful in recruiting excellence to culturally strong
companies and is our partner in this recruitment. For more information, please contact Emil Nilsson, ph. +46 705591192 or Mårten Näsvall, on e-mail: marten.nasvall@infinityhr.se
.
RECRUITMENT DATES
14-18 June: Infinity interviews
24-28 June: Röhnisch interviews and case tasks
