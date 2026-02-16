Rock Mechanical Engineer
2026-02-16
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
, Gällivare
, Luleå
, Stockholm
Shape the future of modern mining with us
LKAB is at the forefront of creating the mine of the future, a smarter, safer, and more sustainable operation powered by increased automation, digitalization, and innovative working methods. As we continue to push boundaries in productivity and environmental responsibility, we are now looking for a Rock Mechanical Engineer to join our team and play a key role in securing the stability and progress of our underground operations.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As a Rock Mechanical Engineer at LKAB, you will be part of a team that drives innovation in rock mechanics and supports both current operations and future mine expansions. Your work will combine technical expertise with collaboration across multiple sites and organizations. You'll take ownership of numerical modelling projects and act as a trusted advisor internally and externally.
In this role, you will:
- Independently lead and conduct advanced 3D numerical modelling studies, with a focus on caving mines
- Provide rock mechanics and modelling expertise to strategic and operational projects
- Develop guidelines for quality control of numerical models (internal or external)
- Act as a key contact for external partners, including consultants and universities
Your assignments will vary depending on ongoing projects and strategic needs, and you'll work closely with colleagues across disciplines to deliver high-quality results.
This position is based in Kiruna, Gällivare or Luleå and travel between our operating sites is a natural part of the role. National/international travels to conferences and trainings will be encouraged.
What you bring
We're looking for someone who is curious, driven and eager to take on the unique challenges of deep mining. A strong interest in technology, rock mechanics and problem-solving is essential. You thrive in an environment where new ideas are welcomed, and you enjoy exploring and testing innovative solutions.
Success in this role requires:
- Solid analytical skills and the ability to work independently while enjoying teamwork
- Strong communication skills and a passion for sharing knowledge and building relationships both within LKAB and across the international mining and research community
- Comfort with hands-on work, as practical research and field activities in the mine are part of the job
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in geotechnical engineering, mining, or related fields
- Several years of industry experience
- Advanced numerical modelling experience using FLAC3D/3DEC
- Experience with deep, seismically active underground cave mines
- Ability to write technical reports and communicate results to stakeholders
- Valid driver's license (required for all positions at LKAB)
- Excellent English proficiency; willingness to learn Swedish if not already fluent
Additional valued experience:
- Coupled numerical material flow analysis with MassFlow
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer-which you can find a bit further down-we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
We strive for a fair and objective recruitment process. Therefore, we usually do not request cover letters. Instead, we ask you to answer questions related to the specific position you are applying for. Your responses help us understand your skills and experience, so please take the time to answer as clearly and thoroughly as possible.
Start: According to agreement
Location: Preferably Kiruna or Gällivare/Malmberget, but Luleå may also be relevant
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact:
For more information about the position, please contact our hiring manager Albin Andersson, albin.k.andersson@lkab.com
Union representatives Kiruna/ Svappavaara:
- Sakari Alanko, Unionen, +46 980-725 08
-
Maja Krutrök, Ledarna, +46 980-535 50
- Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 980-718 79
Union representatives
Malmberget/Luleå/Stockholm:
- Unionen Södra Katarina Paganus, +46 970-762 98
- SACO-klubben Södra - Annika Taavoniku, +46 970-795 32
- Ledarna Södra - Johanna Dahlin, +46 10-144 50 16
