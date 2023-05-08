Robotic Application Specialist
Robotic Application Specialist
Gothenburg, Sweden
As a specialist in the welding field, we offer you the opportunity to join our team and show us what you got!
ESAB is a global company with more than 100 years of continuous research, development, and sales, who made ESAB world leading within welding and cutting. ESAB has over 9 000 employees worldwide.
At ESAB, we believe the progress we make today makes the world we imagine possible. The purpose is shaping the world we imagine.
To be able to do that the most important part is our employees, the values and how we act and react together. We offer you a creative work environment with good possibilities for development in your profession. We have a global multicultural environment, where we give you the opportunity to collaborate and work in an international environment.
ESAB Gothenburg is the global center of excellence for R&D with appr. 200 employees which covers most functions as R&D, Sales, Strategy, and support functions. We are located on Lindholmen Gothenburg.
With us you will work with the latest technology and development processes for ESAB's global applications robotic solutions. You will support and work closely with management, by contributing with your expertise.
What you get
We offer you a creative work environment with good possibilities for personal growth in your profession. You will work with exciting projects and high-end technical development. We have a global multicultural environment, where we value and appreciate each other. We believe this is the key to our success and how we reach our goals.
Your contribution
The position is hands-on, and we value your extensive experience in this field. As a Robot Applications Specialist you will be responsible supporting all robotics related hardware including, weld torches, wire feeders, power sources, cleaning stations, robotic system solutions and automation gateways. You will perform welding processes and applications development on a range of robotic and mechanized systems. You provide support and training for our global welding application engineers. You will also train and support the sales force in our regions, as well as act direct support for our customers and make sure they get the best technical solutions.
By collaborating with your colleagues, you will contribute to high quality solutions for our customers that clearly reflect the ESAB brand values. You will also be expected to travel 50% of your time in this role.
What does Lauri Pesonen say about working at ESAB?
"As an employee at ESAB, you have the opportunity to work both locally and internationally. ESAB today has become a melting pot of different nationalities and business cultures, which I find very inspiring. Another advantage of ESAB is the people, a mixture of long-experienced "culture bearers" and younger employees with new ideas.
Esab is a market-leading dynamic employer and has a work environment with good opportunities for personal development and career.
I look with confidence to the future as welding will always exist in industry, albeit in different forms from today. Already today, we see an increased degree of automation and increased technology content in welding, which gives a status lift for the welding industry, something that ESAB recognized early on and therefore invests in the technology."
What you are expected to do
Provide technical service and support to robot integrator partners, OEM and key customers
Assist integrators and end customers with technical issues regarding the setup, operation and troubleshooting of robotic welding equipment and welding processes
Collaborate with R&D teams on the development of new equipment and new welding processes
What you bring
You have a solid and documented experience in robotic welding application development. A good communicator and used to interact with engineering staff and sales force. You understand customer needs and are able to collaborate on a professional level, to meet their needs.
Welding technical certification or degree desired or equivalent experience
Excellent technical knowledge of GMAW
Knowledge of welding procedures, codes, and qualification processes
Professional certification in welding technology or engineering preferred
Fluent in the English language.
Let us know why you should be our next colleague!
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429 and Malou Magnusson, 0707-588745 at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
