Risk Management Specialist - Supplier Management
2024-05-24
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are seeking a Supplier Risk Management Specialist to join our Supplier Management Process Excellence, Risk & Compliance team. In this role, you will work with internal stakeholders and the Supplier Management organization to foster a risk-aware culture and secure a compliant, resilient, and robust supplier base.
You will be a key player in the continued development of an efficient risk and control framework in Supplier Management, improving the process of risk identification and assessment, and securing maximum use of selected tools and other resources.
You will be part of a global team of different highly skilled professionals who all apply their expertise to enhance efficiency, simplify and improve ways of working for Supplier Management. You will be expected to lead and drive activities independently, while not shying away from routine tasks and hands-on involvement.
This is a permanent position located in Modena, Italy or Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Secure awareness of relevant risks, policies, and governance processes by identifying gaps and training needs.
Collaborate with corporate policy owners to determine how to manage risks related to supplier management and adopt a risk-based approach.
Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, challenging existing risk management practices when necessary.
Be the point of contact for applicable tools, including financial screening and Sphera Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM). Ensure adoption, arrange training, and provide support documentation.
Drive annual risk assessment cycle and regular operational risk management reporting.
Lead and manage the annual Control Self-Assessment (CSA) cycle in Supplier Management.
Facilitate the Forum of Expertise, where risk management business experts share insights on ongoing projects, best practices, continuous improvement initiatives and training needs.
Stay informed about industry trends, regulatory changes, and emerging risks that may impact Tetra Pak and/or our suppliers.
We believe you have
A university degree within a relevant area.
Practical background in Supplier Management and/or Risk Management.
General understanding of risk management principles and governance frameworks.
Knowledge of risk topics from either an expert or supplier management perspective, such as Business Continuity, Data Privacy, Cyber Security, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), etc.
Familiarity with Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) tools, such as Sphera SCRM, Resilinc or Everstream is an advantage.
Excellent communication and networking skills.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-06-07
To know more about the position contact Maria Albertsson at +46 46 36 4241
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 2964
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
