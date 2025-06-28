Rights Management Administrator
This is an exciting opportunity to work with a talented team in a fast-paced international environment. You will have the chance to contribute to the success of global content programming operations, gain valuable experience, and enhance your expertise in rights management.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Are you an organized and detail-oriented professional with a passion for managing content rights? As a Rights Management Administrator, you will play a key role in supporting the Programming and Acquisitions team, focusing on rights data, budget administration, and content rights management.
You will contribute to managing complex rights data and systems while ensuring accuracy and supporting expansion into new markets.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work in the rights management system to enter, update, and manage complex program data, rights, and information to ensure accuracy according to contracts and legal documents.
• Validate and process invoices in the rights management system, supporting the Finance team with required documentation.
• Administer programming budget files proactively, ensuring they are well maintained and up to date.
• Support intercompany rights administration, including controlling invoices and managing rights flows.
• Generate rights reports for business stakeholders using query tools.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• 2-3 years of administrative experience and ability to process high volumes of complex data with precision
• Ability to quickly adapt to new systems and tools
• Excellent proficiency in Excel
It is meritorious if you have
• Prior experience working with rights management systems and complex rights data
• Experience with query tools to create data reports (Knowledge in SQL preferred)
• Experience with SAP and invoicing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Organized and thorough, while maintaining a strategic perspective
• Collaborative team player with excellent interpersonal skills
• Self-motivated, responsible, and proactive
• Fast learner who enjoys working in an agile and dynamic environment
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
