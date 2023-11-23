Rig Developer
2023-11-23
Rig Developer
Location: Gothenburg
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
This is Us
The team develops and maintains the HIL-rigs on system level but also provides HIL-rigs for component testing. Provides in our world mean, configuration of PC's, install PC, route wires and configuration work. The team (TRIP-team) working with our own developed HIL-rig platform are in the need for a new collogue. We are a team in Vehicle technology area, within GTT.
Who are you?
We are looking for a wizard. A technical wizard. Do you have a mechatronic background and have worked with HIL-rigs before, you are already on the short list!
Demonstrated HW and SW knowledge.
IT knowledge, able to fix basic computer issues.
Likes electronics.
Good analytical and troubleshooting skills.
Support minded.
you can't be afraid of getting your hands "dirty."
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
For further information, please contact, Group Manager TRIP & Test Automation Anders Nilsson at anders.nilsson.5@volvo.com
Apply here: http://gr.8job.eu/BfWlzPO1
