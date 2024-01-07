Riders for Food deliveries (Köping)
2024-01-07
Do you have your own car and a B driver's license and are looking for a full time/part time job? We are hiring riders for food deliveries in Köping. If you are interested then send your application today. As a courier, you will be responsible for delivering food from restaurants to customers.
Task:
Must have a smartphone and the Partner App (information will be provided).
Accept maximum orders on the app, received from restaurants, and deliver to the customers.
Cannot deny any order on the app if it is shown.
Qualifications:
Previous experience as a car driver is a requirement.
Driver's license for a passenger car (minimum B driver's license).
Good driving habits and the ability to drive vehicles in a safe and responsible manner.
Ability to navigate and plan routes.
If you are interested and want to be our team member in your OWN CITY then please send your application at:
NOTE: Please write your "Köping" in the subject area. Without that application will not be considered.
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
E-post: am365group@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare AM:365 Group AB
(org.nr 559292-4798), http://www.am365group.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Atiqur Rahman am365group@gmail.com
8373654