RF Engineer
Lunds Universitet / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-10-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds Universitet i Lund
, Malmö
, Höör
, Klippan
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
The RF Group
Is responsible for R&D and operations for a number of high power radio-frequency (RF) systems operating in S-Band (pulsed 37MW) and VHF/UHF (CW 120kW) which are all crucial to the MAX IV accelerators.
Other responsibilities include various diagnostics, instrumentation and feedback systems.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a RF Engineer who will take an active roll in MAX IV RF High-Power RF systems operational, maintenance tasks and R&D for these systems. Even though already functional, these RF systems still needs to be expanded and improved upon to cope with growing needs of synchrotron radiation users as well as the need to deliver high reliability operation.
Your main work tasks will be
- RF system performance and reliability with focus on pulsed high-power RF (S-band Klystrons and high voltage Modulators) and high voltage pulsers.
- RF power distribution systems including wave-guides and coaxial lines
- Maintenance of RF systems, Klystrons, IGBT's, amplifiers etc.
- RF system performance upgrades
- RF system R&D
- Take part in further developments and improvements of RF systems and RF-based diagnostics.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- A Master's degree or equivalent experience in RF engineering or related technical area
- Good theoretical knowledge and practical skills
- Good command of both written and spoken English with good communication skills
- Teamwork skills
- Experience with RF instrumentation: Network and Spectrum analyzers, Power Meters, Oscilloscopes.
Experience in the fields below are seen as merits
- Pulsed high-power RF
- High-power RF systems
- Operations of RF Accelerator Systems (24/7 operations)
- RF diagnostics
- Electron Guns (Thermionic and Photo-cathode guns)
As a person you are eager to learn, systematic, thorough, open to new ideas and determined to get an idea of improvement to work in practice.
What we offer
When you join the MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttps://sweden.sehttps://lu.varbi.com/center/tool/position/678285/edit/tab:2/Compensation
& benefits - MAX IV (lu.se)
For this position on-call services will apply.
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2024/3209". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lund University, MAX IV , Kontakt
Robert Lindvall +46462221598 Jobbnummer
8975291