Retail Project Lead to Samsung
2023-10-16
We are now looking for a driven Retail Project Lead to Samsung (situated at Samsungs Kista office). This is a position where the right candidate will bring valuable retail experience to the team while also being open to learning more and developing together.
Overall Role Description
The purpose of the Retail Project Lead is to play a vital role in the Retail Management team to further market Samsung as the leading brand in the Nordic Retail environment. The position is placed in a strong and agile team that collaborates with a lot of different stakeholders across the different departments and offices around the world. The Retail team within Samsung MX is placed in the Marketing organization.
The retail team (8 people) is responsible for the Nordic planning and execution in regards to all products in the MX Universe regarding concept training and execution. Therefore, previous experience in GTM (Go-To Market) planning is preferred. The position also includes budget responsibility, reporting to both South Korean HQ as well as European Office.
Main tasks & responsibilities include
• Leading retail projects with multiple stakeholders (internal and external)
• Responsible for following up with vendors and retail partners
• Leading cross-functional/departmental projects
• Support the retail team in various ad-hoc tasks
• Main point in contact for GTM planning for the retail team
• Structure and analyze retail/sales dat
• Ad-Hoc tasks and to support the other team members to succeed in their daily tasks
Desirable skills
• Previous experience in retail
• Experience working in Excel and PowerPoint
• Confident in leading multiple projects simultaneously
• English is mandatory. Other Nordic languages are favorable
• Driver's license (Mandatory)
About you
• A strong negotiator
• Flexible mindset
• Structured and able to prioritize
• Good presentation skills
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and for a period of 2 years, with possible extension.
Digitalenta
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se
