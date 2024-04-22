Retail Marketing Manager
2024-04-22
Headsource söker en Retail Marketing Manager till Samsung för start omgående!
Purpose of the role:
Lead retail marketing team and Samsungs instore activities across the Nordics to make sure 1) we are visible where it matters
2) our presence in retailers stores are excellent &
3) our investments are optimized in the best way
Job Scope:
Act as team lead for the retail marketing team and be responsible for daily operations. Lead long-term plans & development with retail partners and Samsungs visibility instore. Identify and lead consumer insights & analytics related projects such as Mystery shopping, master store list etc. Responsible for retail marketing budget and investment negotiations, make sure we use budget in optimal way through the year. Lead yearly strategy & budget planning. Lead cross-team projects related to instore.
Role Tasks:
Team lead for retail marketing team (2 people), main responsible for retail marketing budget investments, develop and lead Samsung retail strategy within retailers' stores (plans, negotiations, implementation) and in-charge of Consumer insights as well as analytics related tasks.
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
Retail is one of Samsungs most important touchpoints where we meet our end-consumers. For us its very important to deliver and an excellent instore environment that represents our brand. If you are a person who loves retail you will love to work with retail at Samsung. You will work with best-in-class products, great colleagues and be a crucial person in our daily operations.
Main competences:
Leading & Deciding - ForcefulTakes control and exercises leadership. Initiates action, gives direction.
Organising and Executing - OperationalPlans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and
procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Supporting and Co-operating - EnablingSupports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Enterprising and Performing - OperationalFocuses on results and achieving personal work objectives. Works best when work is related closely to results and the impact of personal efforts is obvious. Shows an understanding of business, commerce and finance. Seeks opportunities for selfdevelopment and career advancement.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Strong retail experience and knowledge from retail environment, preferably within different roles and preferably within consumer electronics. Natural leader who can motivate and support team. An executing "do:er".
Most relevant previous work experience:
Retail, preferably different roles within consumer electronics.
Required language skills:
Swedish and English Is mandatory.
Required travel days:
0-5, mostly daily trips to retailer stores but sometimes also trips to other Nordic markets
Bra villkor för rätt person, tjänstepension ITPK1 enl kollektivavtal samt friskvård
Jobbet är baserat i Kista (hybrid / remote).
Skicka in din ansökan och CV på engelska tack.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
