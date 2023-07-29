Restaurant Supervisor Job
2023-07-29
We are looking for you, who are ready to develop personally but also as a team. Today we are a great and strong team led by Mariana, with great drive and passion for our work. Now we are looking for a new star for the team, Restaurant Supervisor 100%.
You will play an important role in ensuring that our guests receive the best service while collaborating with other colleagues to provide our guests with the best possible dining experience.
Do you want to be one of the team?
We are looking for an experienced restaurant supervisor to ensure that service run smoothly. The restaurant supervisor's responsibilities include overseeing the activities of restaurant staff, expediting customers' orders as needed, and maintaining good working relationships with customers.
To be successful as a restaurant supervisor, you should exercise effective management skills and achieve exceptional customer service where our guest keep wanting to come back.
Restaurant Supervisor Responsibilities:
Training restaurant staff in compliance with the business working ethos and brand.
Conducting regular inspections of the restaurant to determine whether proper standards of hygiene and sanitation are maintained.
Checking in on dining customers to enquire about food quality and service.
Monitoring the restaurant's cash flow and settling outstanding bills.
Build customer rapport.
Resolving customer complaints in a professional manner.
Restaurant Supervisor Requirements:
2 years experience on high end restaurant. Proven experience working as a head waiter/supervisor in the hospitality industry.
Knowledge on food, wine and cocktail making.
The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
The ability to stand for extended periods.
Strong management and organizational skills.
Effective communication skills.
Exceptional customer service skills.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hotell Continental i Ystad AB
