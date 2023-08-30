Restaurant Manager for the summer season 2023
Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB / Kockjobb / Norrköping Visa alla kockjobb i Norrköping
2023-08-30
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB i Norrköping
An exciting seasonal job at a Manor House by the sea and with a golf course is available for you who wouldl like to plan, lead and coordinate our restaurant operations at the Manor House and in the bistro.
We are now looking for one person from September to November 2023. The work is per hour. Evening and weekend work occurs.
Our resort is characterized by a high level of service and a friendly welcome. We are looking for you who love to work with and are easy to meet and take care of our guests. You should have an upbeat attitude, consistency, problem-solving skills, customer service savvy, proactive, innovative, be stress-resistant and know administrative work (eg. schedules, orders, menus).
Previous experience of having worked with hotels and restaurants is must. It is a advantage to be a golfer.
Accommodation is available at the resort in provate apartments of 33 m2. Geothermal heat and solar panels are used at the resort, which allows low costs.
Send your application and presentation letter with references by e-mail jobb@mauritzberg.se
and mark the application with "restaurant manager 2023".
Tell us briefly about yourself, where you do and what you have done before and why the job you are looking for suits you.
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (44 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina.http://permstade.se/360_slott/mauritzberg.htmlhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJn9nRPfMsw Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29
E-post: jobb@mauritzberg.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Restaurant chef 2023". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB
(org.nr 556704-8805)
Grips Väg 8 (visa karta
)
610 31 VIKBOLANDET Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8073412