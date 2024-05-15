Function Developer - Infotainment
Blue Eye AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Jobs within Infotainment domain.
Telematics Electronic Module within infotainment ECU.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for consultant role as "Function Developer - Infotainment " to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
Main task is definition of functional realization as well as subsystem/system requirements and potential signal interfaces.
Tasks
o Define function in deep level for implementation.
o ISO 26262 functional safety requirements
o GDPR
o Align with legal requirements
o Support and perform functional verification together with dedicated test engineer and
independently
o Review verification method(s) for system requirement, Design Verification Method (DVM).
Qualifications
• Good knowledge and experience from European market is mandatory
• Good understanding on Infotainment & Connectivity domain functions and usage
• Functional and/or System requirements design experience within Automotive supplier and/or automotive OEM industry.
• GDPR
• Signal database knowledge
• System Weaver knowledge
• Ability to work hands-on when needed, to perform functional level test.
Terms
IT/SW requirements
• System weaver
• CANoe
• DSA
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
Per hour price / Fixed Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/11". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Arbetsplats
In Vehicle Infotainment, Telematics Kontakt
Usman Azmat +46729311462 Jobbnummer
8682991