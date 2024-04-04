Restaurant/Bar Team Member & Escape Room Game Master
Fox in a box Stockholm AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fox in a box Stockholm AB i Stockholm
About Us:
Here at Fox in a Box Stockholm we provide exciting escape room experiences, together with casual dining. Above our escape rooms, you will find a cozy restaurant/bar, Hop & Vine, where visitors can enjoy food, drinks, and board games!
Our unique concept offers guests the immersive and unique experience of escape rooms, together with dining out. We are looking for a fun new colleague to join our team, who can easily transition between serving customers in our restaurant/bar, to guiding them perfectly through our escape room challenges.
Contract Type:
Behovsanställning: the hours for this position are determined on an as-needed basis. This is best suited as a fun and flexible extra job to compliment your main work or education.
Responsibilities:
Bar/Restaurant Side:
Prepare and serve high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in accordance with company standards,
Using a POS to accurately process orders and payments,
Engage with customers, providing recommendations, detailed information about our menu and informing them about current promotions,
Maintaining a clean and organized bar/kitchen area,
Monitor and replenish stock levels as necessary to ensure uninterrupted service.
Complete basic food preparations to a uniform standard as well as serving food and snacks to customers,
Clear tables, wipe surfaces, and operate the dishwasher to uphold cleanliness standards.
Escape Room Side:
Greet customers in a friendly and upbeat manner,
Carry out the pre-game briefing/story telling, as well as game debriefing after their escape room! Fully supervise/guide the game from beginning to end, either remotely using CCTV or through a hint system,
Resetting the game room to the specifications of the game reset list, and double checking that it is ready for the next game,
Cover reception and deal with any face-to-face or telephone bookings, taking payments for games if needed or enquiries between games,
Keeping your workspace and customer areas clean and tidy,
Assist in the daily opening-up and closing-down of the site.
Requirements/Merits:
Excellent customer service skills,
Strong multitasking abilities to alter between responsibilities in the restaurant/bar and escape room environment,
Attention to detail for accurately following scripts and checklists,
Ability to adapt to changing situations and remain composed under pressure,
Experience in the hospitality or entertainment industries is preferred,
Must be available to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends/red days,
English is a must, Swedish language is a good bonus.
Benefits:
Flexible scheduling
Opportunities for advancement and professional development
Fun and dynamic work environment in international company
Discounts on food, beverages, and escape room experiences
If you're enthusiastic about providing exceptional customer service and thrive in a fast-paced, interactive setting, we'd love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter in English, outlining your relevant experience and why you're interested in joining our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
E-post: hr@foxinabox.se Arbetsgivare Fox in a box Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559039-0521)
Sveavägen 14 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fox in a Box Stockholm AB Jobbnummer
8587556