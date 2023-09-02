Restaurant Assistant Subway
2023-09-02
Job description
With over 44,000 Subway® restaurants globally, the Subway® brand is the world's largest sandwich chain. Due to continued expansion, our Franchisees are looking for motivated and driven team members who want to become part of the Subways® brand.
Job introduction
A Subway® Sandwich Artist TM is the face of our franchisee's restaurants. In addition to preparing and serving delicious Subway® sandwiches, you will meet and greet guests and provide exceptional customer service.
You will be the reason customers keep coming back!
Working as a Sandwich Artist TM in a Subway® franchise is a challenging role, but one that is very rewarding. Subway® franchisees pride themselves on their hard-working staff and can offer great career opportunities to truly develop a career into supervisory and leadership roles.
Main areas of responsibility
Food preparation, including bread and cake baking.
Ensure that food storage and preparation areas are maintained in accordance with rules and guidelines from Subway® and the Swedish Food Agency.
Follow the rules for food handling.
Cashier
Overview of stock levels.
Control of deliveries.
Follow and establish daily and weekly cleaning schedules.
Follow safety and security procedures.
Maintain a safe work environment for employees and guests.
Maintain a high level of personal presentation in the provided uniform to meet the Subway® brand and customer expectations.
Work as a team member.
Deliver a high level of service in terms of products, sales and meeting guests' needs.
As a Sandwich Artist TM you serve guests in an efficient and friendly way and give them added value. In this role, you will strengthen Subway®'s brand awareness and ensure hygiene standards are followed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20
E-post: akbar.chaudry82@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Väsby Subs AB
(org.nr 559275-7370) Jobbnummer
8080748