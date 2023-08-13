Restaurangbiträde / Sandwich artist till Subway Gamlestaden
2023-08-13
Today, SUBWAY® is the world's largest sandwich chain with more than 43,400 restaurants in 111 countries.
There are
over 180 restaurants in Sweden.
Regional
office Väst is responsible for establishing and developing the Subway brand in
Västra Götaland, Värmland and Östergötland. We are looking for flexible,
motivated, happy and responsible employees who like to work in teams and above
all with service. We are looking for you who want to give our guests a good
experience of their visit with us. A pleasant reception, good and fine subs and
a clean restaurant are some of the demands our guests have on us. The work
makes high demands on service ability, flexibility and work at a fast pace.
You who
apply must enjoy working in a team where everyone's part is equally important. A
positive attitude and good customer service are qualities that suit you who
want to work at Subway, as well as taking responsibility for reaching your and
the restaurant's set goals. You are passionate about providing our guests with
a fantastic service and experience!
Good
knowledge of English is necessary. Experience from a restaurant, cafe or
similar at Subway that you have a kassa habit is meritorious is a requirement.
We are
looking for people who want to work full-time and part-time as the restaurant
is open from early morning to late evening on weekdays and weekends.
Selling our
products, keeping the restaurant clean, preparing vegetables, baking bread and
cakes. Training takes place internally. The work makes high demands on
communication skills and cooperation at a fast pace, which is why you as an
applicant should have a very high stress tolerance. Being able to take initiative
and make decisions yourself in certain situations is an extremely important
part of this work. Good knowledge of English is necessary. A plus is that you
already work or have worked with food, have experience in food handling and
have cash flow habits. Merit is if you have experience from a fast food chain.
We are a
completely drug- and tobacco-free workplace! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-12
E-post: subwaygamlestaden@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Panem Restaurang AB
(org.nr 556944-8946) Arbetsplats
Subway Gamlestaden Kontakt
Arul Selvan Rangasamy 0760500507 Jobbnummer
8024718