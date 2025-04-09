Resident Engineer Electronics (Customer-Facing Role)
2025-04-09
About the Role:
We are looking for a Resident Engineer with a background in Electronics Engineering to represent our customer (supplier) on-site at Volvo Cars (OEM). In this key role, you will act as the Voice of the Customer (VoC), ensuring smooth communication between customer internal teams and Volvo Cars' engineering departments. Your mission is to strengthen the customer relationship, identify and resolve technical issues early, and ensure alignment with customer expectations throughout the product lifecycle. In addition to technical responsibilities, you will play a vital role in business development, identifying potential opportunities to expand and deepen our collaboration with the customer.
Key Responsibilities:
Represent our customer on-site at Volvo Cars as the main technical point of contact.
Participate in and contribute to weekly customer meetings held on-site at Volvo Cars, reporting key topics and actions internally.
Provide feedback to customer internal engineering and production teams based on Volvo Cars' input and project status.
Actively build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders at Volvo Cars.
Support issue resolution by coordinating investigations, tracking open items, and driving technical discussions.
Monitor and report on project status, changes in requirements, and upcoming OEM needs.
Ensure that design and development activities are aligned with Volvo Cars' standards and expectations.
Identify and communicate new business opportunities, contributing to the strategic growth of partnership.
Collaborate with supplier Sales, Program Management, and Business Development teams to explore new project possibilities.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electronics Engineering or equivalent technical field.
Proven experience in an automotive or electronics-focused engineering role.
Excellent communication skills and a proactive, customer-focused mindset.
Strong understanding of product development processes and cross-functional collaboration.
Structured and organized, with the ability to manage multiple technical topics in parallel.
Fluent in English (Swedish is a strong plus).
Meritorious:
Established network within Volvo Cars, particularly within engineering or project teams.
Previous experience working as a Resident Engineer or in a customer-facing technical role.
Experience identifying or supporting business development initiatives.
Knowledge of automotive standards, quality systems, and OEM collaboration.
Drivers license B, for swift on-site OEM support.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
shelley.leng@conet.se
E-post: shelley.leng@conet.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559428-9596) Kontakt
Shelley Leng shelley.leng@conet.se 0762321882
9276583