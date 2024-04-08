Researchert in aquatic ecology
Department of Aquatic resources
Do you want to work in an inspiring environment and contribute to the sustainable use of our seas, lakes and watercources? We at the Department of Aquatic resources (SLU Aqua) are passionate about our vision of "strong fish stocks in healthy waters". Our research is growing, and we are looking for employees who want to develop and make a difference together with us.
As researcher you will contribute significantly to develop scientific advice in support of the management of the European eel. The position mainly involves work with analysis of data from new and old sources, stock assessment and scientific writing. The European eel population is distributed from the North Cape to the Nile Delta and in all the waters in between in a single panmictic population, with all eels being born in the Sargasso Sea. During the 20th century, the European eel population has gradually declined to about 10% of its previous size, and recruitment in the form of young eels to Europe has decreased to about 1% of the amount that existed in 1980. The management of eels is carried out both at an international and national level. At the national level, each European country follows so-called eel management plans, and for Sweden this management plan is currently under review.
Communication with additional researchers, authorities, and other stakeholders is an important part of the duties. There will also be opportunities to participate in other research projects, as well as fieldwork/data collection within the department of Aquatic resources, SLU. Part of the work is linked to the upcoming environmental assessment of Swedish hydropower. This work includes collaboration with the hydropower industry and other relevant societal actors to develop the knowledge needed for this work. The work also includes scientific and popular science publishing.
Qualifications
We are looking for a goal-oriented PhD graduate with broad ecological knowledge and ambition to contribute to sustainable management of fish stocks in our waters, with a focus on biodiversity conservation and sustainable fish management. You are expected to be able to successfully and independently pursue your work in collaboration with others. An important feature is to quickly familiarize yourself with complex data sets, as well as perform advanced statistical analysis. Below is a list of requirements and meritorious qualifications.
Required qualifications:
• PhD degree in aquatic ecology, limnology or an equivalent relevant subject
• Strong interest in applied research and scientific advice
• Strong drive and interest in publishing, presenting and reporting research and environmental monitoring and assessment results, with particular emphasis on the scope and relevance of different publications
• Good knowledge of statistics and modelling
• Very good collaborative and organizational skills
• Very good written and oral proficiency in English
Qualifications considered a merit:
• Good knowledge of fish ecology, preferably with a focus on migratory fish (eel, salmon, and trout)
• Knowledge of the environmental impact of hydropower
• Knowledge of spatial analysis (e.g. GIS)
• Experience of scientific support to authorities and/or industry
Qualifications specifically considered a merit:
• Personal qualities relevant to the position, such as communication and organizational skills, and abilities to work in a team.
Place of work:
Institute of Freshwater Research, Stockholm - Drottningholm
Form of employment:
Fixed term 364 days.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
15 August 2024 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2024-05-10, use the button below.
Your application should consist of:
• A one-page motivation or reflection discussing your personal interest in the topic
• A current curriculum vitae (CV)
• Publication list
• Copy of PhD degree
• Any additional document that support or might improve your application
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
