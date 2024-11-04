Researcher in semiconductor processing technology
2024-11-04
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
For more information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
For more information about the School of Information Technology: https://hh.se/ite-en
Description
We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled researcher to join our research group in semiconductor device technology. This is a temporary position for 360 days. The project is a collaborative effort between Halmstad University and AlixLabs, a Swedish company developing world-leading processing technology for future chip manufacturing.
Principal Duties
Semiconductors are increasingly vital in our modern world and geopolitics, but their manufacturing process has a significant ecological footprint, consuming substantial amounts of energy and water while emitting toxic chemicals and greenhouse gases. In a recently approved research project, we will develop a novel and disruptive method called Atomic Layer Pitch Splitting (APS). APS is an advanced approach to fabricate next-generation node-size electronic elements, such as FinFETs and GAAFETs, using atomic layer etching. As part of this project, the appointed researcher will primarily focus on benchmarking APS against existing semiconductor industry technologies, with emphasis on environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness.
Qualifications
The suitable candidate holds a Ph.D. in e.g. nanotechnology, semiconductors, solid state physics, materials chemistry, or industrial/environmental chemistry. The applicant must have very good oral and written proficiency in English.
Assessment
The selection of candidate is based on:
- Previous documented knowledge and skills relevant to the scientific field.
- Previous experience from relevant experimental work.
- Ability to work independently and to analyze complex multidisciplinary research problems.
- Ability to quickly assimilate new techniques and knowledge.
Salary
Salary is to be settled by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
For further information, please contact Pererik Andreasson (pererik.andreasson@hh.se
).
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
