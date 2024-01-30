Researcher in Quantum Communication (temporary employment)
at Department of Physics. Closing date: 9 February 2024
The Department of Physics is one of the biggest departments within the Faculty of Science and supports a broad range of basic experimental and theoretical physics research. It has about 250 employees, of which 95 are Ph.D. students. Many have been internationally recruited. The Department is part of the AlbaNova University Center. The Department of Physics houses the Department of Astronomy, the Physics Departments at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), and the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics (Nordita).
Project description
The interdisciplinary field of quantum information processing and communication connects quantum mechanics/optics/electronics with classical information theory to achieve tasks in information and communication that are impossible with classical methods. This fusion has led to new concepts such as the qubit, quantum teleportation, quantum cryptography, and quantum computing. Quantum information has also revitalized the discussions about the foundations of quantum theory. The field is currently very active and is driving for progress in both physics and computer science, information technology. The research objectives of our group include experimental preparation and characterization of multipartite entanglement and tests on the foundations of quantum mechanics, such as the locality and the contextuality. In quantum communication, the objectives are the implementations of quantum key distribution, quantum random number generation, secure quantum multiparty communication, and qubit and entanglement assisted communication protocols.
The aim of this project is to develop quantum communication protocols.
Main responsibilities
The researcher will be working with development of quantum communication protocols including the design, implementation, testing, and analyzing quantum communication systems.
Qualification requirements
Researchers are appointed primarily for purposes of research and must hold a Swedish doctoral degree or an equivalent degree from another country.
Assessment criteria
The candidate should be highly motivated and have a Ph.D.in quantum optics, and a strong background in quantum information. Experience with quantum communication is important. Excellent skills in experimental optical quantum optics.
We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a problem-solving analytical ability are important personal qualities for this position.
Terms of employment
The position involves 50 % of full-time employment for a period of 6 months. Start date 24-03-01 or as per agreement.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
Further information about the position can be obtained from Professor Mohamed Bourennane, Stockholm University, telephone: +46 8 55 37 87 36, boure@fysik.su.se
.
Union representatives
Ingrid Lander (Saco-S), telephone: +46 708 16 26 64, saco@saco.su.se
, Alejandra Pizarro Carrasco (Fackförbundet ST/OFR), telephone: +46 8 16 34 89, alejandra@st.su.se
, and seko@seko.su.se
(SEKO).
Application
Apply for the position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Please include the following information with your application
• Your contact details and personal data
• Your highest degree
• Your language skills
• Contact details for 2-3 references
and, in addition, please include the following documents
• Cover letter
• CV - degrees and other completed courses, work experience and a list of publications
• Research proposal (no more than 3 pages) describing:
- why you are interested in the field/project described in the advertisement
- why and how you wish to complete the project
- what makes you suitable for the project in question
• Copy of PhD diploma
• Letters of recommendation (no more than 3 files)
• Publications in support of your application (no more than 3 files).
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
