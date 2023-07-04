Researcher in production of high value proteins in plants
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2023-07-04
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Örebro universitet i Örebro
, Karlskoga
, Hällefors
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Researcher for a fixed-term (approx Aug 7 2023 - Feb 6 2024) part time position (20%) in Plant Biochemistry, Plant Biotechnology, or Plant Molecular Biology at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Chemistry or Biology.
Background
Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is a nutrient deficiency that is prevalent in all countries affecting 2 billion people. Though heme iron (heme-Fe) from meat can be absorbed very efficiently in humans, consumption of heme-Fe is constrained by several factors, such as affordability, personal preference, religion, or government policy. Also, recent studies emphasize a strong relationship between high consumption of meat products and increased risk for severe diseases such as cancer or cardiovascular disease. The world's meat production is in addition considered non-sustainable from a global warming perspective since cattle emit enormous amounts of greenhouse gases. Instead, inorganic Fe is widely used to reduce IDA using oral intake of inorganic Fe-salts. However, long-term use of oral Fe supplementation can give rise to severe side effects.
Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop a more sustainable product, of vegetable origin. Plant-based Heme-Fe (PHb) products are much more sustainable, thus being highly suitable as a Heme-Fe food source. In our project, which is supported by the Knowledge Foundation (www.kks.se) we will produce PHbs in plants and probiotic bacteria to be used as Fe-fortificant or as a constituent in plant-based food to alleviate IDA.
More information about Örebro University can be found at www.oru.se/english.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a 20% part-time Researcher is intended for a person with a highly recognized track record in biotechnological production of hemoglobins (of plant, animal and/or human origin) in transfected and/or transgenic plants, as well as metabolic engineering of hemoglobin biosynthetic pathways.
The applicant will be involved in genetic engineering (e.g. synthetic gene development, PCR and molecular cloning) for developing plant production platforms for plant hemoglobins (PHbs), engineering of PHb biosynthetic pathways and test the resulting candidates for the quality and quantity of protein production. The project will be conducted in close collaboration with other academic and industrial partners.
Qualifications
Those qualified for appointment as a Researcher are applicants who have been awarded a doctoral degree in a subject matter relevant for the position or have a degree from abroad deemed to correspond to a doctoral degree. In addition, the successful candidate should have long experience and a successful track record in using plant protein production models for specifically hemoglobin production.
Assessment criteria
A basis for the assessment is the applicant's ability to disseminate information and communicate; collaborate and engage with the wider community; and facilitate utilisation of the university's research; as well as the ability and suitability to cooperate with other members of staff and contribute to the development of university operations.
Particular attention is to be paid to the applicant's prospects of contributing to the future development of research and importance is also attached to a demonstrated ability and ambition to embark on a career within academia.
Other assessment criteria
The successful candidate has ample experience with plant protein expression systems and have other complementary skills using molecular biological, biochemical and metabolic engineering techniques. Previous research activities aimed at producing hemoglobins in plants bacteria is required. Since the project will be conducted in close collaborations with industrial and academic researchers, a cooperative mindset is of great importance as well as the ability to work independently. The applicant should also be self-motivated, highly organized, be able to meet deadlines, have a clear sense of responsibility, and be goal-oriented. The applicant shall be fluent in oral and written English.
Information
This is a fixed-term part time position between Aug 7 2023 and 6 Feb 2024, with a possibility for extension. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Prof. Åke Strid, email: ake.strid@oru.se
, or Head of Natural Science unit Ingrid Ericson Jogsten, +46 19 30 12 09, email: Ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Account of research qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is July 21, 2023. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), http://www.oru.se/ Arbetsplats
Örebro universitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Örebro universitet Jobbnummer
7939786