Researcher in Open Source technologies

Are you interested in exploring how new and improved software engineering practices can enhance the sustainability and cybersecurity of digital infrastructures and software supply chains across industry and society? And are you particularly interested in those built on open-source technology building blocks? Do you want to work in applied research projects that examine how sharing and collaboration can shape the future of mobility? If so, RISE Mobility and Systems offers an exciting opportunity for you.
About us At Sustainable Transport and Systems, we conduct applied research with the aim of exploring the opportunities offered by digitalization and electrification for vehicles, logistics, and transport systems. Our research employs various methodologies and is carried out in close collaboration with stakeholders in the transport and automotive sectors. Most of our projects are funded by research financiers, but we also have some directly funded projects, such as investigations for authorities and research projects with Swedish companies.
The unit works closely with academia, industry, and the public sector. Our researchers and experts are located in Lund, Gothenburg, Kista, and Umeå. The location will therefore be one of the four cities, and we follow a hybrid work model that allows you to split your working time between the office and your home workspace.
About the position We are looking for a senior researcher with a strong interest in software engineering, particularly in the context of open source technologies, including software, data, AI, and hardware. In this role, you will help expand our research activities within our existing industrial ecosystem, while also building new partnerships and strengthening collaboration with universities and institutes focused on digitalization, societal impact, and future mobility.
The current role involves working on issues related to open technologies, such as open standards, open data, and open platforms. The purpose is to promote transparency, interoperability, and innovation in the development of future solutions. The work is carried out in close dialogue with various stakeholders and is an important part of creating sustainable and long-term robust systems. You will work in a passionate team with a lot of individual freedom.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you will need:
• Ph.D. or extensive experience in a relevant field of research.
• Knowledge about one or several of these areas: software supply-chain security, cyber security, and software engineering.
• Knowledge of one or more of the following: collaborative software engineering, open-source software, open-source AI, open data, and open-source hardware.
• Knowledge in areas such as resilience, digital sovereignty, interoperability, AI, procurement, and cybersecurity and how they interplay with regulatory frameworks governing adoption and role of open technologies in industry and society.
The following non-exhaustive list shows areas of expertise and abilities which are of particular interest for the position:
• Experience in working on research projects with private and public entities.
• Experience in project management and securing funding for research projects.
• An interest in adopting experiences in standardization, sharing, and collaboration of open source technologies in areas such as mobility, energy, and automotive.
We are looking for someone who is proactive and self-motivated, with a strong ability to take initiative and drive tasks forward. You thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy working as part of a team, while also being comfortable taking ownership and working independently. Strong communication skills are essential, as you will interact with colleagues across different functions and contribute to a positive and productive team dynamic.
