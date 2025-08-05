Researcher in Electronics & Electromagnetics
2025-08-05
Ytsab Defence AB is seeking a highly motivated Researcher with a strong background in electronics, electromagnetism, and experimental lab work. As part of our cutting-edge defence R&D team, you will contribute to the development of next-generation electromagnetic weapon systems and related technologies.
Responsibilities:
Conduct applied research in electromagnetics and high-voltage electronics
Design and execute laboratory experiments for testing electromagnetic systems
Collect, analyse, and document test results with precision
Prepare technical reports and documentation for internal and EU-funded projects
Collaborate with engineers and scientists across multiple disciplines
Stay up-to-date with recent developments in electromagnetic technologies
Requirements:
Master's degree or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics, or a related field
Solid understanding of electromagnetism, circuit theory, and power electronics
Proven experience in performing scientific research and publishing technical reports
Hands-on experience with lab instrumentation and experimental setups
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Strong analytical skills and problem-solving mindset
Bonus Qualifications:
Experience in EU defence research projects or similar collaborative environments
Knowledge of coilgun, railgun, or other pulsed-power systems
Familiarity with simulation tools (e.g., LTspice, COMSOL, ANSYS)
What We Offer:
A unique opportunity to work on disruptive technologies for defence applications
A flexible and collaborative work environment
Possibility to participate in international R&D consortia
Competitive salary and benefits Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ytsab Defence AB
(org.nr 559274-3420), https://ydefence.com/
