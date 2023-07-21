Researcher
School for Forest Management
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
• To lead research on forestry's climate benefits, specifically on reconciling bioenergy conflicts in Sweden and Ukraine.
• To collaborate closely with the FAIRTRANS (Fair Transformations to a fossil-free future) network at the Stockholm University.
• Publish at least two papers in high-rank peer-reviewed journals based on the collected data.
Qualifications:
• PhD in forest management
• Masters in Environmental economics or similar
• Experience in participating in bioeconomy and climate-related projects
• Experience in working in European Universities and research groups
• International cooperation with networks and scientists
• Expertise in re-wetting of peatlands, integrated into the National Green Investment Scheme
• Good command of English and Ukrainian
• Publications in high-rank journals
• Knowledge on continuous cover forestry
• Knowledge on forest management in Eastern Europe, particularly in Ukraine.
Place of work:
Skinnskatteberg.
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU uses probationary employment.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
2023-09-01
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-08-07, please use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
