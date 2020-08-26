Researcher - Göteborgs universitet - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg
Researcher
Göteborgs universitet / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg
2020-08-26
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 49 000 students and 6 400 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
The Department of Infectious Diseases
The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 360 employees and approximately 440 million SEK in total assets.
Six months full time position within the research group led by Professor Joakim Larsson, Department of Infectious Diseases, Institute for Biomedicine, Sahlgrenska academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. The focus of the research group is on antibiotic resistance, particularly the role of the external environment. The group consists of 1 professor, 2 associate professors, 5 postdoctoral fellows/researchers, 3 PhD students, 1 technician as well as master students. Larsson also leads the Centre of Antibiotic Resistance Research at University of Gothenburg (CARe; www.care.gu.se) with more than 100 active researchers. The group has extensive collaboration with other universities, nationally and internationally. The research is interdisciplinary and has significant funding through e.g. the Swedish Research Councils VR and Formas.
Job assignments
The researcher is expected to primarily conduct studies with the intent to characterize previously unknown antibiotic resistance mechanisms, identified by studies of bacteria in environmental samples. The fellow is expected to author/co-author scientific papers.
Qualifications
The applicant should have a PhD in biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology or related disciplines and international postdoc experience. Previous research on antibiotic resistance is required, with particular weight given to experience in protein characterization and x-ray crystallography. Experience of functional metagenomics, mutagenesis, vector construction, method development and bacterial culturing is meriting. The applicant should also have excellent communicative skills particularly regarding scientific communication in English, a high degree of independence, a developed way of critical thinking, as well as ability to work successfully in a group.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, 6 months, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
For further information regarding the position
Please contact Professor Joakim Larsson, e-mail: joakim.larsson@fysiologi.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg: http://www.gu.se/english/about_the_university/job-opportunities/union-representatives
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit:
https://www.gu.se/english/welcomeservices/staff
https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
How to apply
In order to apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to register an account in our online recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline. The selection of candidates is made on the basis of the qualifications registered in the application.
The application should contain:
Proof of completed PhD
The University of Gothenburg promotes equal opportunities, equality and diversity.
Salary is determined on an individual basis.
Applications will be destroyed or returned (upon request) two years after the decision of employment has become final. Applications from the employed and from those who appeal the decision will not be returned.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Ersättning
Göteborgs universitet tillämpar individuell lönesättning.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Göteborgs Universitet
Jobbnummer
5333689
