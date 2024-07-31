Research Technician
2024-07-31
The team
This research Technician is part of a team that counts approximately 15 associates in total. The team belongs to our department Lab & Product Services, which supports big pharmaceutical companies and laboratories all over the world, in Research and Development within the Life Sciences industry.
What we're looking for
Education: Master's degree in medical technology, chemical biology, physical science or related field.
Experience: Lab experience is required, including a good understanding in the disciplines of NGS.
Strong interest in lab instrumentation combined with understanding of how they are built & function.
Strong knowledge of MS Office; any other knowledge/interest related to data management or programming is an advantage
Strong communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus
Who you are
Social, Independant and solution driven
Hands-on, hardworking and motivated
Attention to detail, organized and analytical
How you will thrive and create an impact
Perform routinary NGS and sequencing experiments
Maintain equipment and work collaboratively with technical support providers
Responsible for daily operation of core facility including instrument start up, QC and basic troubleshooting
Perform monthly cleaning of the instruments
Assist in inventory of common reagents and supplies
Provide instructions and guidance towards researchers on flow cytometry best practice regarding protocols and instrument usage
Assist in setting up and sorting cells from various specimens
Support the maintenance of the lab to keep the laboratory at high standard to secure a safe working environment
Support and collaborate with Avantor Lab Technicians in their day-to-day work in the laboratories
Communicate with the scientists to share information, identify issues in the lab and find opportunities for improvements
Work as a member of the Avantor support team and ensure that effective communication channels and efficient working practices are maintained
Collaborate with other support functions in the area
Ensure that own work is carried out in accordance with local SHE requirements
Disclaimer:
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of employees assigned to this position. Avantor is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
Why Avantor?
Dare to go further in your career. Join our global team of 14,000+ associates whose passion for discovery and determination to overcome challenges relentlessly advances life-changing science.
The work we do changes people's lives for the better. It brings new patient treatments and therapies to market, giving a cancer survivor the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle. It enables medical devices that help a little boy hear his mom's voice for the first time. Outcomes such as these create unlimited opportunities for you to contribute your talents, learn new skills and grow your career at Avantor.
We are committed to helping you on this journey through our diverse, equitable and inclusive culture which includes learning experiences to support your career growth and success. At Avantor, dare to go further and see how the impact of your contributions set science in motion to create a better world. Apply today! Så ansöker du
