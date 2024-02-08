Research Services Manager (M/F/D)
2024-02-08
Avantor is currently looking for a driven and enthusiastic Research Services Manager to join the team in Mölndal, Gothenburg. Are you a real people person with a strategical mindset? Have you always wanted to work in an international environment, with activities in the life Sciences industry? Then this might be your chance! Read on!
As a Research Services Manager you contribute to the overall business development on the one hand and lead your own department on the other. You will work with a wide range of partners, both internal and external. Do you have excellent networking skills and proven experience in People Management? Do you have a scientific background from either experience or education? Then this might be a perfect fit!
Interested? - Read on!
This role will be a full-time and permanent position, based at our customer site, AstraZeneca, in Mölndal. You'll work from Monday to Friday, with flexible working hours. Next to an attractive salary, we offer multiple benefits such as bonus, pension scheme and Health Care allowance. With this role, you get the opportunity to participate in the company development and will be able to make a big impact.
The team
You are responsible for the Research Services Department, existing of 18 associates in total, of which 2 Team Leaders directly reporting into you. Your department is involved in General Lab Services, In vivo activities and Production. This team belongs to our department Lab & Product Services, which supports big pharmaceutical companies and laboratories all over the world, in Research and Development within the Life Sciences industry.
What we're looking for
Master's or PhD in a scientific related field
Proven people Management experience
Experience in strategical work related to a business vision, mission and goals is preferred
Hands-on Lab experience is not required
Knowledge or experience with Lean sigma is an advantage
Strong MS Office knowledge and Data Management skills
Interest in PowerBi, AI and/or Quality Management is a plus
Excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish
Who you are
Outgoing, very fluent in networking
Strategical thinker, Teamplayer and critical mindset
Customer centric, clear vision and strong collaboration skills
How you will thrive and create an impact
Develop and improve the business activities among the In Vivo Facilities, General Lab Services and Production
Create new or improve existing processes and present your case to the customer, constantly developing our services
Participate in the site Management team and contribute to the overall strategies of the business
Create, maintain and update relevant documentation regarding trainings, procedures and compliance
Organize and participate to meetings with internal and external partners, to review services and new opportunities
Support and manage projects related to your specific business area and department
Participate in HR activities, such as recruitment, training and coaching
Lead and support a team of 18 associates, including Team Leaders, lab Managers, Lab Technicians etc.
Support the 2 Team Leaders with their day-to-day team Management
Focus on the growth of team members, supporting their long-term development within the company
Ensure line managers and associates are fully trained and informed of the work tasks and legislation relevant to their positions
Strategically develop the Research Services scope and support the team to implement new tasks
Develop and implement ad high quality standard, in close collaboration with the Quality Manager
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09
