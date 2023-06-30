Research Scientist
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Varberg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
An opportunity is now available for a highly motivated Research Scientist to join the Protein Expression Team within the Discovery Biology department in Gothenburg, Sweden. In a lab-based role, you will apply proven skills in molecular biology, recombinant protein production, a passion for investigating scientific questions, combined with strong team working ethics, to drug discovery projects. You will join our team whose remit is to support projects globally with delivery of impactful recombinant protein reagents used for disease target identification and validation right through to clinical candidate evaluation.
About the position
As part of a team within the Discovery Sciences organisation, you will be working within a vibrant scientific environment to support drug discovery. We push scientific advances in small molecules, oligonucleotides as well as other emerging technologies, always with a view to providing medicines to improve patient care. The Discovery Biology Department of Discovery Sciences is responsible for the generation of novel reagents and assays to support projects in the drug discovery pipeline from target discovery all the way to clinical candidate.
Responsibilities
This is a lab-based role, generating bespoke molecular biology and protein reagents to support projects in all phases of the discovery process. The role involves application of leading molecular biology techniques to design and make expression constructs, producing recombinant proteins that impact projects, as well as troubleshooting.
Your profile
Essential Requirements
• BSc/MSc in Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry or a related discipline
• Substantial expertise in molecular biology using a variety of modern techniques (Golden Gate, Gibson assembly or similar techniques)
• Experience in design of DNA construct for recombinant protein production
• Experience of automation of molecular biology work flows
• Independent analysis and evaluation of complex data and delivery of data to agreed timelines
Desirable Requirements
• Demonstrable experience in common methodologies for recombinant protein expression such as transient transfection of mammalian cells and baculovirus infected insect cells
• Excellent communication skills and an ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment
• Excellent problem-solving skills
About the organisation
This is a 1 year consultant assignement at AstraZeneca in Göteborg. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "857". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
7930891