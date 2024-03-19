Research Scientist - Mechatronics
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-03-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
You will be part of the Robotics team at ABB Research in Västerås Sweden. In our role as ABB Research, we ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in future.
In the Robotics team we focus on mechatronics concepts, design and robot intelligence in both industrial and service robot segments. The research activities usually formulated as technology pre-study and technology development projects. We work closely with ABB's robotics business to ensure our research will bring unique value for ABB business. At the same time, we have close collaboration with academic world to bridge the academic and industrial research. In this team, one of our historical highlights is the creation and development of the dual-arm YuMi robot concept and the mobile YuMi concept.
This position reports to Robotics and Mechatronics Team Manager
Your responsibilities
Your major focus is to develop mechatronics technologies and concepts. This includes electrical system architect design, power train key components dimensioning, electrical/embedded system development, communication configuration/development, motion control and system testing.
Based on stockholders requirements, you need to first scouting the state-of-art for target technologies.
Based on findings, you will come up with new mechatronics system concepts, then to further develop the concepts as technology demonstrators or prototypes.
You need to follow up development and testing at component /subsystem /system levels, and necessary verification / validation both internally and externally.
You need to document the results as different technical reports.
In the context of the work, you are required to independently explore the whole chain as stated in above example, while you also need to collaborate closely within / across teams both inside the research organization, and with stockholders, result receivers in ABB business side.
You also need to closely work with suppliers and selected customers for pilot cases.
Your background
A M.Sc. or Ph.D. degree of education in electrical engineering or mechatronics or equivalent.
Solid knowledge on mechatronics system development including, design and usage of mechanical transmission and machine elements, actuation and control, control software, communication system design and implementation, power management, etc.
Hands on experience for 5-10 years on mechatronics system development.
Experienced with robot system and robot controlling system development will be an merit.
Familiar with ABB robot products and robot applications will be an advantage.
Experience for both product and technology development will be a plus.
Be able to drive specific activities to successful conclusion while following a visionary continuity in your work.
More about us
ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services, our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Through our global presence, we are always close to serve our customers. Building on over 130 years of cumulative experience in electric powertrains, we learn and improve every day.
Recruiting Manager Liwei Qi, +46 730 21 23 09, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Kärnland, +46 724 61 21 62.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Harness the power of our diverse global network, as you continue to collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Welcome to apply the latest by 12th of April, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com
Work model: LI hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
8551675