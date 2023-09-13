Research Scientist - Mechatronics
2023-09-13
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This is a temporary position valid for one year from on-boarding time.
You will be part of the Robotics team at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås Sweden. In our role as ABB Corporate Research, we ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in future.
In the Robotics team we focus on robot concepts / design, autonomous and intelligent robot, and robot applications in both industrial and service robot segments. Our research activities usually formulated as technology pre-study and technology development projects. We work closely with ABB's robotics business to ensure our research will bring unique value for ABB future business. At the same time, we have close collaboration with academic world to bridge the academic and industrial research. In this team, one of our historical highlights is the creation and development of the dual-arm YuMi robot concept and the mobile YuMi concept.
In this position you will be reporting to Robotics and Mechatronics Team Manager.
Your responsibilities
Design, setup and tune a mechatronics actuation system.
Be able to develop a real-time control system with Matlab/Simulink.
Software development for MCUs.
CAD design in Solidworks or similar software (optional).
Be able to tune three phases motor, and develop motor servo control algorithm.
Familiar with and be able to configure one or more types of sensors into a Mechatronics system, sensor such as position, vision, force, proximity, etc.
Be able to develop low level communication and IO solution. Familiar with digital/analog low voltage electrical components.
Be able to do embedded systems design, assembly and integration. Have a good architectural view of typical mechatronics system such as robot.
Your background
MS or PhD in the area of mechatronics, and/or control engineering.
Solid but broad background within the mechatronics domain.
Creative in problem solving, with structured way of thinking and working.
Self-motivated while team work oriented.
Good communication, fluent in using English as working language. be able to communicate by Swedish will be a plus.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager Liwei Qi, +46 730 21 23 09 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Union: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
