Research Scientist - Global Cell Bank
2024-09-24
Are you a curious scientist with skills in cell biology and a passion for working with various cell types for drug discovery? Would you like to apply these skills to impact early drug discovery in a company that follows science and turns ideas into life changing medicines for patients worldwide? Then AstraZeneca might be the place for you!
We have an exciting opportunity for an engaged and passionate individual to work with us as a Research Scientist in Gothenburg, Sweden. This position is placed in the Global Cell Bank Department as a part of Discovery Sciences, where you will be supporting early drug discovery projects by providing relevant and impactful patient centric cellular reagents for discovery of new targets and medicines.
What you will do:
This is lab-based role which specifically requires cell culture expertise and hands on experience with many different mammalian cell types. Specifically, as a Research Scientist you will be responsible for the expanding and banking of a variety of cell lines using best practice aseptic techniques and ensuring the highest quality is maintained by performing QC testing. Additionally, as a part of a dynamic team you will be very closely working with others to push the boundaries of cell culture sciences and enhance scientific capabilities within the team.
The position also includes:
Input on design and implementation of work-plans to agreed timelines to meet project objectives, including the possibility of parallel deliveries.
Be an effective member of cross functional and global Drug discovery project teams, contributing ideas and using judgement and scientific knowledge to influence the work of the project.
Achieve personal scientific visibility through project contributions and internal presentations at departmental or functional meetings; and external scientific visibility through poster and oral conference presentations and authorship on peer-reviewed publications.
Essentials for the role:
MSc or equivalent degree in Biology, Pharmacology, Cell Biology or a related discipline, with relevant experience, preferably in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry.
Expertise in various cell culturing methods, cryopreservation and banking of different mammalian cell lines including primary cells, iPSCs and primary like cells.
Experience in handling very large-scale expansion and banking of cell lines.
Ability to prepare various cell reagents such as lysates, membranes etc.
Knowledge in cell line quality control methods such as mycoplasma testing, STR fingerprinting and sterility testing.
Knowledge in various cellular biology techniques used to develop transient and/or stable cell lines.
We also see that our new colleagues have the ability to work in a global, collaborative setting and enjoy teamwork. You should also be able to take your own initiative and have a positive and problem-solving attitude.
Desirable for the role:
Hands on experience in various molecular biology techniques including RNA, DNA isolation and PCR techniques.
Knowledge of appropriate cellular biology techniques applied to development of physiologically relevant cellular assays.
Experience in working with human biological samples.
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. In addition to being one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca is proud to provide a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and cross-boundary collaboration. Within this environment employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives, and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
So, what's next? If this sounds like the job and place for you - welcome to apply today! We look forward to your application no later than October 8, 2024. Interviews may be held on a continuous basis.
For further details around this position you are welcome to contact hiring manager, Juhi Sardana, email: juhi.sardana1@astrazeneca.com
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
