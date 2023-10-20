Research Leader - MW Circuits & Systems (735901)
2023-10-20
About this opportunity
Our unit belonging to Ericsson Research is responsible for Ericsson's microwave and antenna hardware research. We have world leading competences in areas from digital and RF component design to packaging, building practices, antenna hardware and system design! We work intensely with innovative companies and universities in Europe and the rest of the world as well as Ericsson's product development and product management units.
Ericsson Research secures technology leadership for the Ericsson group impacting our product design. We have been key contributors in forming the concepts and standardisation for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks.
We are now looking for a research leader that will lead our department responsible for research on active circuits and systems, and wants to further learn and grow together with us.
What you will do
Lead a group experienced researchers in the active microwave circuit and systems domain.
Participate in shaping the program/project portfolio.
Lead scanning of external technology research and innovation within own domain of accountability.
Drive events in collaboration with Ericsson stakeholders and external entities.
Be contact in international fora and towards customers within own assigned domain.
Participate in stakeholder discussions and activities regarding innovation representing own unit area of responsibility.
Manage multi-functional innovation in research and development.
You will bring
A genuine curiosity about human communication and interpersonal abilities.
Preferably experience in leadership, ideally in leading team/project or similar within Research.
Education: M Sc or equivalent or PhD or Licentiate degree within MMIC and/or RFIC design, embedded systems, microwave-, mm-wave-, THz- or optical communication systems.
Knowledge and experience in circuit design tools.
Ability to acquire new knowledge, apply it and spread it to others.
Good communication skills in written and spoken English and good presentation skills.
Creativity and capability to develop and drive new ways of working, to produce research results in a more efficient way.
Extra Qualifications
Skills in mentoring Researchers
Strong leadership skills encompassing people, organizational, and business aspects.
Ability to grow strong internal and external contact network
Strong analytical skills
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
For any queries or questions please contact Elzbieta Penpeska (Recruiter) elzbieta.a.penpeska@ericsson.com
Location: Göteborg, Sweden
The selection and interview process are ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it is ready.
Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email!
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Västra Götaland : Göteborg
