Research Fellow: Finance for Sustainable Development
2023-07-05
SEI is now recruiting for a strategic role within the Finance for Sustainable Development (FSD) programme, located within the Development Policy and Finance Team at our Stockholm Headquarters.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Type of contract: Full-time, permanent
Deadline: 14 August 2023
Start date: As soon as possible
The FSD programme, a new research and engagement initiative, is dedicated to promoting greater investment in sustainable projects, especially in developing countries. Building on SEI's track record of working with international climate and development finance, the FSD's mandate is to support the scaling of investment into sustainable economic activity needed to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the climate targets in the Paris agreement.
Our finance for sustainability research portfolio includes work on risk mitigation for renewable energy investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, policy support for international climate finance institutions, the alignment of development finance institution investments and national SDG priorities, blended finance to mobilize private sector investment, sustainable finance instruments and practices (e.g. labelled bonds) and training on public and private sustainable finance.
The role
As a Research Fellow, you will play a significant role in developing and managing the evolving FSD program. The role will provide opportunities to engage with projects across SEI's portfolio of research, collaborating with SEI centres around the world.
This role will focus on research project development and execution, particularly related to developing and emerging markets. Relevant topic areas include climate and development finance, the greening of financial systems, scaling sustainable finance flows in developing regions and investment for driving sustainability transitions.
Key duties and responsibilities
Lead a research agenda on finance and enterprise for sustainable development in developing and emerging markets
Develop research project ideas relevant for the subject area
Lead research projects with colleagues at SEI and partner organizations
Play a proactive role in fundraising, scouting and applying for funding
Contribute to program communications and outreach work
Develop collaborations with other research centres, institutions and financial actors
Participate in relevant finance for development networks internationally and within Sweden, engaging with both private and public actors
Who you are
We are seeking a researcher experienced in finance and business in relation to sustainable development. With a background in research, industry, consultancy, finance, or related fields, you are passionate about sustainability issues such as climate change and human development. If you are proactive, self-driven, structured and motivated to contribute to impactful research advancing the sustainability agenda in developing countries, this position could be perfect for you!
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer stimulating work in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.
Employment at SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days.
Being part of an internationally leading organization that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environment and development.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. We apply a standard six-month probation period. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, however no later than August 14th, 2023 23:59 Stockholm local time.
Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV, cover letter and an additional publication's list if applicable.
As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online and include:
Cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience
Curriculum vitae
List of publications
Questions?
Inquiries concerning the content of the position can be directed to: Daniel Duma, Research Fellow; daniel.duma@sei.org
Inquiries concerning the recruitment process can be directed to: My Persson, Recruitment and Competence Specialist; my.persson@sei.org
About SEI
Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) is an independent, international research institute founded in 1989. Its mission is to support decision-making and induce change towards sustainable development around the world by providing integrative knowledge that bridges science and policy in the field of environment and development. SEI was ranked as the world's top think tank on environmental policy issues in the 2020 Global Go To Think Tanks Index compiled by the University of Pennsylvania's Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program.
SEI has around 300 employees working at research centres in seven countries around the world. SEI's headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden. Additional SEI research centres are located in Kenya (SEI Africa) Estonia (SEI Tallinn); United Kingdom (SEI York and SEI Oxford); the United States (SEI US); Thailand (SEI Asia); and Colombia (SEI Latin America). Så ansöker du
