Research Engineer Process Development
Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Ale Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Ale
2023-08-25
At Nouryon, we are looking for Changemakers who want to make a difference. Join us as a Research Engineer, working with great colleagues to achieve even better results.
In this role you will have the opportunity to combine theoretical and practical knowledge and collaborate with colleagues from our global organization. You will develop products, optimize processes, and drive sustainability improvements. You will participate in projects, lead activities and ensure execution and delivery of technical results. If you think this sound fun, you should defenetly apply!
In your future role as Research Engineer Process Development
you will
• Develop new and existing products and manufacturing processes in collaboration with our Inorganic Specialties Marketing & Sales organization.
• Provide global support to our production sites and technology organization with troubleshooting and knowledge.
• Carry out experiments in laboratory and pilot scale. Suggest, plan and participate in full-scale trials at our production sites worldwide.
• Maintain, improve and develop new relevant R&D methods, ensure retention of knowledge through research reports and ensure other team members stay current.
• Maintain and promote a safe work environment.
We believe you bring
• Master's Degree in chemistry / chemical technology with relevant experience or minimum Bachelor's Degree in chemistry /chemical technology with several years of relevant experience
• Good knowledge of manufacturing processes and technology
• Highly skilled in evaluating results and planning experiments
• Good communication skills in writing reports and presenting results
• Good communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing
Great if you have
• Good competence in silica chemistry, process calculations and modelling.
• Good communication skills in Swedish, both verbally and in writing
We believe you are
A person with good communication skills, someone who work well in teams with a curious mindset and is self-propelled. We seek someone who can interact well with others, learn quickly, adapt, and lead effectively. We hope you have previous experience from laboratory work. You also need to have good practical skills and the ability to cooperate and communicate with different stakeholders.
We offer you
As a member of our team, you will be working in an inclusive environment, with a high level of transparency and openness. We value mutual respect and trust, share ideas, build on everyone's strengths, and support each other. You will have the opportunity to make a difference to our growing business by contributing to our capacity and sustainability improvement activities . You will participate in comprehensive projects and be involved throughout the entire process from idea stage to final implementation. You will be a part of a global collaborative culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
We not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Hanna Sjövall, Process Development Manager and based in Bohus.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact Hanna Sjövall, Process Development Manager, hanna.sjoevall@nouryon.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiting.SE@nouryon.com
We look forward to receiving your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Emma Schwartz, +46709577595
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Niclas Lundahl +46709577614
IF Metall: Dennis Ljunggren, +46 709 57 72 58
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,900 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
