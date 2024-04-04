Research Engineer in Structural and Fire Engineering
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering offers unique, collective research expertise in civil and structural engineering. The research subject Structural Engineering is now seeking a highly motivated research engineer contributing towards science and technology in assessment problems of bridge structures.
Subject description
Structural Engineering studies loads and deformations, design, dimensioning, sustainability, load-carrying capacity, repair and retrofitting of buildings and civil engineering structures made of concrete, steel, wood, and other materials, alone or in combinations, under normal conditions as well as in cold climate and under fire.
Project description
This project is designed to enhance the resilience, sustainability, and efficiency of infrastructure, addressing critical challenges such as climate change impacts, urbanization, and the need for sustainable development. By integrating state-of-the-art computational models, experimental techniques, and field studies, our work seeks to provide groundbreaking insights and practical solutions that will contribute significantly to the advancement of structural engineering practices.
Duties
As a research engineer, you will help in the design and implementation of experimental campaigns, in laboratory and field conditions, related to the assessment and evaluation of the capacity of bridges and existing structures. These activities will deal with the installation of sensors and data analysis from the signal obtained using optical instrumentation, accelerometers, and strain gauges as well as determination of material properties, and casting of concrete. The activities will be performed in real scale structures and in scale down model tests. You are expected to document all the processes you will be involved in a written report. Contributions to other projects are also expected where knowledge of finite elements and structural design is required.
Qualifications
The candidate for this position:
• Holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering or equivalent educational background in relevant subjects.
• Has experience with laboratory and in-situ experimental campaign (for example, testing of elements in compression, extraction of cores).
• Has some knowledge in the use of monitoring systems (strain gauges, LVDTs, FOS, DIC).
• Has a good understanding of the behaviour of reinforced concrete, both at material and structural levels.
• Has good communication skills in English, both oral and written.
• Has the ability to use the following software: MS Office, AutoCAD (or equivalent), FEM (SAP2000, ATENA) Agisoft.
Information
The employment is a permanent position and is placed in Luleå. The expected start date for the position is May 2024. Location: Luleå
For further information, please contact: Dr. Jaime Gonzalez-Libreros, (+46) 920-49 2970 jaime.gonzalez@ltu.se
; Dr. Chao Wang, (+46) 920-49 294 chao.wang@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S: Kjell Johansson, (+46) 920 49 1529, kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S: Lars Frisk, (+46) 920 49 1792, lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the English version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, cover letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English. Mark your application with the reference number.
Last day to apply: 2 May, 2024
