Research Engineer in Machine Learning
2025-11-03
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Ever since the start beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. Today, the University has a wide range of educational programmes, about 14,000 students and 700 employees. The research is internationally renowned and is conducted in multidisciplinary innovation and research environments within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University participates actively in the development of society through extensive and high-profile collaboration with both industry and the public sector.
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University's School of Information Technology (ITE) is a renowned multi-disciplinary institution with around 155 employees from 20 different countries. ITE is internationally recognised for its applied research and collaborative initiatives, focusing on smart technology and its practical applications.
Within ITE, our students and researchers engage in diverse areas of study, including electronics, AI, information-driven healthcare, autonomous vehicles, social robotics, and digital design. We offer a comprehensive range of educational programmes, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral levels, as well as professional development opportunities.
Research is conducted within the University's research programmes, especially Information Driven Care (IDC), Re-Imagining Future Smart Living - beyond the Living Lab (REBEL), Learning in a Digitalised Society (LeaDS) and the Future Industry Research Programme (FIRP).
ITE is home to Leap for Life, an innovation centre for information-driven care, as well as the Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH), a collaborative space for electronic development.
Description
This is a temporary position (12 months) and requires a combination of many different skills related to software development, machine learning and programming, but goes well beyond the typical scope of such jobs through the expectation of research experience in machine learning. Therefore, we need a person who is creative, open to new challenges, and passionate about delivering high quality results.
The shipping sector is undergoing a major shift towards sustainability, but decision-makers lack tools to evaluate alternative propulsion systems such as electricity, methanol or hydrogen. The Nordic MIL project will develop an open (both public and commercial), user-friendly, web-based simulation platform where users can test how different ships and powertrains perform under real-world conditions - before making expensive investments. By combining real-world operational data from ships with validated models from manufacturers, the platform enables comparisons of environmental impact, costs, energy efficiency and ship stability between different solutions. The project brings together partners from across the Nordic region, including academia, technology developers and ship operators. When completed, the project will deliver a digital decision support tool that lowers the threshold for choosing fossil-free solutions.
The research engineer is expected to support research and researchers in many various cutting-edge AI/ML topics, including data mining, context-aware systems, knowledge-based intelligent systems, representation learning, meta-learning, transfer learning, multi-task, self-supervised and weakly-supervised learning, federated learning, anomaly detection, synthetic data generation, graph neural networks, evaluation, and more.
Qualifications
• M.S. degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Machine learning or related discipline.
• A strong background in machine learning, artificial intelligence, data mining, or signal processing is desirable.
• Excellent programming skills, analytical problem solving and organizational abilities are required.
• The candidate is expected to have experience developing AI/ML algorithms for maritime data.
Salary
Salary is to be determined by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page). https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/how-to-apply.html
General Information:
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
The working language is English and no knowledge of Swedish is required to start working at the University. Also for daily life, English is spoken widely and Sweden has the highest English Proficiency index in the world. Of course, it's advisable that the employee learn Swedish.
